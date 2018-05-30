Ireland's Emerald Warriors rugby team will be heading to Amsterdam next week to compete in the 2018 Bingham Cup.

Ireland's Emerald Warriors rugby team will be heading to Amsterdam next week to compete in the 2018 Bingham Cup.

Emerald Warriors to jet off to Bingham Cup ahead of hosting 2019 Union Cup

The Emerald Warriors are Ireland's leading LGBTI inclusive rugby club.

With over 100 members, the club will be fielding three separate teams in the tournament. The Bingham cup is a biennial world championship of all-inclusive rugby clubs which started in 2002.

It is named in memory of Mark Bingham who tragically lost his life in the attacks on 9/11. Mark was responsible for establishing two of the leading gay rugby clubs in the US - the San Francisco Fogs and the Gotham Knights.

In 2002 just six clubs competed - however its popularity has grown steadily and now 74 teams from around the world are set to compete. With the support of the IRFU, the Emerald Warriors will host the 2019 Union Cup in Dublin.

50 teams and well over 1,500 participants are expected to descend on the capital next year. For more information, you can visit the Emerald Warriors website by clicking here.

Online Editors