eir Sport to broadcast Ireland v Italy clash for free on YouTube and Facebook
Broadcaster eir Sport will show Ireland's clash with Italy at Soldier Field in Chicago this Saturday free on the YouTube and Facebook pages.
Ireland's opening November international against Conor O'Shea's men takes place at the home of the Chicago Bears and was the venue for Ireland's historic victory over the All Blacks two years ago.
.@IrishRugby v @FedeRugby will be LIVE from Soldier Field in Chicago this Saturday night on the eir sport Facebook & YouTube pages! #IREvITA pic.twitter.com/F10t4JpECC— eir Sport (@eirSport) October 30, 2018
Coverage of the game begins at 7.30pm.
A number of Ireland's big names, including Johnny Sexton, Peter O'Mahony and Rory Best, have not made the trip Stateside.
The uncapped duo of Will Addison and Ross Byrne are in line to make their international debuts this weekend.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Rob Kearney a doubt for Argentina and New Zealand as Leinster confirm Fergus McFadden will be out for four months
- Comment: In-form Will Addison ready to make the most of international chance with his adopted country
- O'Shea Italian job beginning to bear fruit but it's a tough time for Azzurri
- Tony Ward: November Tests are as important as Six Nations in terms of next year's World Cup
- Rhys Ruddock in line to lead Ireland against Italy
- Wales and Scotland will not make direct financial contribution to Doddie Weir charity from extra test match