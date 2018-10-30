Broadcaster eir Sport will show Ireland's clash with Italy at Soldier Field in Chicago this Saturday free on the YouTube and Facebook pages.

Broadcaster eir Sport will show Ireland's clash with Italy at Soldier Field in Chicago this Saturday free on the YouTube and Facebook pages.

eir Sport to broadcast Ireland v Italy clash for free on YouTube and Facebook

Ireland's opening November international against Conor O'Shea's men takes place at the home of the Chicago Bears and was the venue for Ireland's historic victory over the All Blacks two years ago.

.@IrishRugby v @FedeRugby will be LIVE from Soldier Field in Chicago this Saturday night on the eir sport Facebook & YouTube pages! #IREvITA pic.twitter.com/F10t4JpECC — eir Sport (@eirSport) October 30, 2018

Coverage of the game begins at 7.30pm.

A number of Ireland's big names, including Johnny Sexton, Peter O'Mahony and Rory Best, have not made the trip Stateside.

The uncapped duo of Will Addison and Ross Byrne are in line to make their international debuts this weekend.

Online Editors