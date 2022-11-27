Eight years of Eddie - Would Jones have the patience to turn USA rugby around?

We happened to be in the US when John Mitchell was preparing to pack his bags with the Eagles in 2017, less than a year and a half into his coaching contract there. He had announced the decision a couple of weeks before his team were emptied by Joe Schmidt’s virtual second string in Harrison, New Jersey.

“It has been a huge privilege to play a major part in USA Eagles history and be associated with the development of young American men living a dream playing and coaching for their country and developing a sustainable high-performance model that someone else can now lead and evolve,” Mitchell’s modest statement read at the time.

He added another few toots when blowing his own horn again at the post-match press conference with Ireland. You got a clear sense of helplessness among the locals.

In Mitchell they had snagged a big name to succeed local man Mike Tolkin, who, hardly surprisingly, had failed to create a silk purse from the sow’s ear of fixtures at the 2015 World Cup: Samoa, Scotland, South Africa and Japan. Then, just as Mitchell was playing his self-declared “major part” in Eagles history, he would be taking a long flight south to Pretoria and the Bulls.

So US Rugby had to go and find another coach for the 2019 World Cup in Japan where they would be lumped in with England, France, Argentina and Tonga, with predictable results.

They will be spared similar stats next year in France because they won’t be there. You hadn’t noticed? Well, if you’ve been at eight of the nine events so far you can claim to be part of the furniture. But if you can’t beat Portugal to get through the qualifiers for next year then you can hardly complain at being removed from the living room.

​Roll the drums, strike up the band, here comes Eddie Jones! Or at least that’s the line, reportedly taking England’s current pilot to the States on a long-term deal starting after RWC 2023 and running up to their hosting of the World Cup in 2031.

If this is solid info then world rugby’s hardest of hard-ass coaches is either dropping his rates to bargain basement levels or US Rugby has stumbled across a huge wedge of cash. Having filed for bankruptcy just over two years ago this would be quite the turnaround.

Inspired by events in Qatar at the minute we’re more than interested in the bits and pieces that make up World Cups. Whatever the code, whatever the gender, the fundamental building block is that the host country are all over the gig like a rash. A good rash, if such a thing is possible.

So the sight of a stadium emptying when the local lads were getting left behind by Ecuador suggested this box was not about to be ticked. At which point a pal asked: “So what do you think it will be like when the Yanks run the rugby version in 2031?”

Fair question. The casual American’s interest might be piqued by positive win/loss stats, which is where the coach will run into problems. The foreign legion of coaches who have driven that bus have all battled to overcome fixture lists that didn’t prepare them for competition on the biggest stage.

It’s a bit of a catch--22, for even if you did manage to bump up that quality of opposition it would put searing heat on your home-growns to keep their end up. American rugby has never had a pathway with all the flagstones in place. How could it, given its geography and diversity?

Politics prevents the expedient option: basing the game in one region that shares seasons and time zones that allow for match-days to be completed without a remake of planes, trains and automobiles. Eddie Jones has already referred to the need in somewhere like the US first to conquer the geography, but it couldn’t be done without changing the existing map. Maybe he already has a plan.

This is something USA Rugby has never seemed to have — at least one of their own. In this century they have mostly relied on hired hands from overseas who would battle to leave the ranking in a better place than they found it. And they rely on World Rugby to keep their head above financial water.

​Jones has experience of stunning achievement with no-hopers from his time with Japan, whose win over South Africa at the 2015 World Cup remains the biggest upset in the history of the professional game. In order to revisit the same well he would need to have extraordinary access to players. This would be conceivable if the Major League Rugby (MLR) competition was churning out quality US-qualified athletes, and if USA Rugby had a handle on their access.

The MLR has proved itself far more robust than its predecessor and next season will have 12 teams, including Toronto, with Chicago the latest to get on board. It’s an ambitious and hard-working environment but you’d need a springboard to get from there up to the required level for Test rugby.

As for the college game, it too is an independent republic. National Collegiate Rugby is well run and comfortable with its own competition and has no interest in the trajectory of USA Rugby.

So if you have no sequence of joining the dots between the game at high school, college and club then you have no chance of a coherent model for your national side. In which case you wonder if someone like Jones would have the energy and the patience to get to grips with the scale of the task.

If you were answering the phone in World Rugby’s head office when the request comes through for a wedge to pay a fat salary you’d be suggesting something altogether different. Build the machine first and then find someone to operate it.