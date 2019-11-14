'Egos and arrogance' - Warren Gatland offers withering critique of Ireland's 2019 performance

Both men departed their roles with Wales and Ireland after the recent World Cup and have autobiographies on the way and Gatland was in Dublin promoting his tome, ‘Pride and Passion’.

Speaking to Off the Ball, the former Ireland coach who guided Wales to two World Cup semi-finals and three Grand Slams during his hugely successful spell in charge of the Principality, said he used his media appearances in the build up to matches against Ireland to bate Schmidt into changing his tactics.

Asked to critique what went wrong in Ireland’s disastrous 2019 campaign that saw them lose to England and Wales in the Six Nations, suffer a record loss to England in the World Cup warm-ups, endure a first defeat to Japan in the pool stages of the tournament and then exit with a meek performance against the All Blacks, Gatland suggested “two or three” of Ireland’s senior men had passed their peak as players.

Although he hailed Schmidt’s legacy and said it is only a matter of time before Ireland's "world leading" system produced a last four finish at a World Cup, his remarks will make uncomfortable reading for the former Ireland supremo.

"There's no doubt that some of the Welsh boys are envious of the Irish provinces' success and then sometimes they've felt there has been, and rightly so sometimes, maybe a bit of arrogance towards them from the Irish players towards them about their success," he said when asked to compare the two teams.

"As a result, they've kind of become that motivation for the Welsh boys... saying 'we can't beat them at regional level...'

They're looking at it, but they know they've got a chance at international level to galvanise them and bring them together.

"They're desperate to win. What Ireland has done, the set-up you've got here is one of the best in the world. It's on par with New Zealand I think Leinster and their success, the Leinster schools rugby conveyor belt is fantastic.

"Looking after players, time off - it's all geared towards the national team and even though people were disappointed with not getting past quarter-finals - and I think that will come - but what they've done at provincial level, the success they've had is fantastic.

"That creates that rivalry and stuff, definitely from a Welsh perspective that's motivated the players.

"For me, it ends up coming back to you when you talk to people…. Joe Schmidt seems to get more wound up the week Ireland are playing Wales, because if I say anything it absolutely drives him crazy.

For the seventh time in nine World Cups, Ireland exited at the quarter-final stage. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

"So, there has been one or two times where I'd say (things in the build up)... It does bother Joe. He might deny that, but people within the Irish camp are telling me: 'Please don't say anything this week, because Joe will go mental about any comments you make'."

As well as having his head turned by comments in the build-up, Gatland believes Schmidt was guilty of staying loyal to senior men and didn’t evolve the Irish gameplan.

"I'm not on the inside, but looking from the outside in and the only question I would ask is had two or three of those players, who had been brilliant over the years, gone a little bit past it?" he said.

"Was there one or two younger players who, if they'd been given the opportunity, could have been stars?

"There's one or two players in there.... it's the most difficult thing for a coach when you're looking at players who have performed for you, who've been loyal to you and you've been loyal to them. They've produced in the big matches...

"That's the hardest thing, it's the only thing I'd look at from outside and wonder if there was two or three players who were just on that verge of being past their absolute best.

"I think over the last two or three years they became more predictable, they found a formula that was successful for them and they stuck to it and went away from it and kept coming back to it.

Black magic: An off-load from Kieran Read (bottom left) allows Codie Taylor to cruise through for a try against Ireland. Photo: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

"It was hard to play against, hard to stop. They played very direct, a lot of stuff off 9. When we played Ireland the biggest thing we spoke about was keeping discipline, try not to give away penalties because they kick for the corner, they had the ability to keep the ball in your '22 for phase after phase, it was difficult to get off.

"If you conceded a penalty it was three points or they kick to the corner again and get seven.

"That's hard to stop and sometimes what happened, and it could have been me or Eddie Jones, you could talk Ireland out of playing that way.

"Egos would get the better of Ireland, they'd try and play a different way and be more expansive.

"They sometimes did (change) to their detriment.

"Look at England, (defence coach) John Mitchell came out and said before the first game of the Six Nations and said 'We can't let Ireland bore us to death'.

"I think Ireland tried a few things and realised 'we know what works for us'.

"But the thing with Ireland, when we had our success against Ireland, we went in thinking discipline was really important, stopping that go-forward from No 9, and then if you did that what do they have to go to?

Rob Kearney and Rory Best salute the Ireland supporters after their quarter-final defeat at the hands of New Zealand. New coach Andy Farrell faces a big challenge to lift spirits ahead of the 2020 Six Nations

"They didn't have a lot of variation. Then they'd start playing a little bit too much rugby from too far out and make mistakes, that's where you'd capitalise.

"That's me just making observations, because what Ireland have achieved under Joe has been incredible.

"They've beaten the All Blacks twice, I've never beaten the All Blacks. They've won titles and provincial titles.

"Sometimes, as a coach, you have a look at things and want to try different things, try and play a certain way and it doesn't work for you and you end up going back to what was successful.

"It's hard to break away from that mould.

"You talk about 'Warren-ball', I don't know what that is, but if you're winning a lot of games and people criticise you, you might think we need to change, to develop and you can't deny that Ireland were a very, very tough team to beat.

"Scrum, lineout, set-piece, defensively. They've some X-factor players and when they get it right they can beat anybody on their day."

Gatland will return to New Zealand to take charge of the Chiefs in Super Rugby, before returning to his role as Lions coach for the 2021 tour to the home of the world champions South Africa.

And the man who led the tourists to a series win in Australia and a draw in his native land believes a number of Ireland’s young guns are showing promise to make the plane.

"Jordan Larmour is pretty special for footwork, you'd like to see Joey Carbery in the next few years... I know he's a bit injury-prone, but there's something pretty exciting about him. I see him as a No 10 at the moment," he said..

"Ringrose has got something about him, Conway - there's numerous loose forwards, James Ryan…"

Wales' Head Coach Warren Gatland (second left) bows to the fans after the final whistle of the 2019 Rugby World Cup bronze final match at Tokyo Stadium. Photo credit: David Davies/PA Wire.

Asked about Ryan’s chances to make the starting berth, however, Gatland suggested that he may be in contention with a captain if Alun-Wyn Jones holds his form in the coming seasons.

"There's some competition in that second-row, the hardest thing about selecting the Lions side is not picking a squad, it's trying to get a captain," he said

"The stronger the team is, the harder it is to pick a captain. He almost has to be nailed on.

"You look at the second-row and say 'could you pick a captain in the second-row? Could you pick an Alun-Wyn Jones?

"Probably at the moment, is he going to be a little bit past it?

"Then you've got (Maro) Itoje, James Ryan, Courtney Lawes...

"You look at the competition there, Mako Vunipola is surprisingly very, very bright and a leader in the English camp. Jamie George... I haven't gone through that whole process of going that deep."

WATCH: Warren Gatland's Off The Ball interview

Online Editors