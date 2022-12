Eddie Jones is set leave his post as England head coach

Eddie Jones is set to leave his role as England rugby head coach on Tuesday, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The British newspaper reported on Monday evening that Jones will be removed from his post following crunch talks with the English RFU.

The 62-year-old Australian's seven-year term as England boss is set to end following a dismal Autumn Series run.

Leicester's Steve Borthwick is believed to be at the head of the RFU's list to take over from Jones.