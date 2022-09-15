Eddie Butler, former Welsh international and rugby commentator, dies aged 65

Eddie Butler has died at the age of 65

Eddie Butler, the legendary rugby commentator and former international known as the “voice of Wales”, had died at the age of 65.

The broadcaster was a regular part of the BBC’s coverage of rugby internationals and his resounding voice and stirring tones made him a much-loved figure.

Butler was taking part in a charity walk for Prostate Cymru in Peru when he died peacefully in his sleep, a statement from the organisation in which he was an ambassador said.

“Over the last week Ed once again showed his generosity and steadfast commitment to good causes by joining 25 Prostate Cymru fundraisers, including his daughter Nell, on the Inca Trail Trek to Machu Picchu,” the charity said.

“In the early hours of Thursday 15 September, Ed passed away peacefully in his sleep at Ecoinka base camp in the Peruvian Andes. He leaves behind his wife Susan and six children, who are very much in our thoughts.

“The charity will not be making any immediate further comment. We also ask that the family's privacy is respected during this difficult time.”

Before taking up the microphone, Butler was capped 16 times by Wales between 1980 and 1984 and captained the side on six occasions.

Butler became the BBC’s lead rugby commentator following the retirement of Bill McLaren, whose standing as the “voice of rugby” was replicated by Butler’s impact - particularly in Wales.

In recent years, Butler formed a broadcasting partnership with the former England player Brian Moore and the ex-Wales fly-half Jonathan Davies.