Eamonn Sweeney: 'Virtue and decency seen as signs of weakness while crime pays handsomely for the cheaters'

Being able to do this gave the Astros a significant advantage over the opposition in their surprise World Series victory of 2017. Their American League Championship Series win over the New York Yankees and the World Series itself against the Los Angeles Dodgers were both won by the odd game in seven and both included two single run victories.

So it's reasonable to suggest cheating won them the biggest prize of all.

In the circumstances $5m seems a bargain price for an historically underachieving club's first World Series victory in its 56th season.

That fine resembles the £5.4m one levied on Saracens after it emerged that the English rugby club had employed financial skulduggery to subvert the Premiership salary cap. In the last five years Saracens' illegally-assembled team has won four Premiership titles and three Champions Cups. Crime has paid for them too.

What can the authorities really do?

In extreme cases of malfeasance, American college teams have seen titles taken away and wins expunged from their record. Yet even that is of limited value. You can't pretend those games didn't happen. The miscreants won them and enjoyed their victory at the time, which is what matters most.

The same goes for those incidents when athletes have been awarded major championship medals years later after someone who finished ahead of them was found to have doped. Ireland's Rob Heffernan and Olive Loughnane have benefited in this way. Yet it's the cheats who knew the joy of finishing in the top three on the day, fielding the adulation, mounting the rostrum and hearing their anthem played.

You can take medals away but you can't take away that winning feeling. Lance Armstrong's name is not in the record books anymore as a Tour de France winner. But for over a decade he knew what it was like to be acclaimed as one of the greatest sportsmen in history. The game was worth the candle for him too and he hardly seems racked by conscience these days.

Cheating rules. Everyone condones some form of it. In soccer we praise the nous of the player who 'felt a touch and went over there so the ref had to make a decision'. In rugby we chuckle at the facility of our team in illegally slowing the ball at rucks without incurring punishment. In Gaelic football and hurling we praise teams for being 'streetwise' and exhibiting a mastery of 'the dark arts'.

All this stuff is justified on the grounds that in sport winning is what really matters. Cheats are sometimes accused of betraying the spirit of sport. But really isn't the true meaning of sport that winning justifies everything? Any kind of obnoxious behaviour is glossed over, any kind of dubious decision justified if the person involved is someone we've anointed as a winner.

It's as though winning constitutes a superior kind of morality in itself. Never mind the quality, feel the win. Maybe cheating is just the ultimate example of the willingness to go that extra mile we praise so much in sports stars. Cheating is the fabled competitive spirit in excelsis.

The only argument against cheating is that it's morally wrong. But doesn't that sound a bit weak, a bit prissy, a bit old fashioned?

I'd love to provide an uplifting ending and say that experience has taught me that virtue is its own reward and decency makes for a happier life. In reality those qualities are just seen as signs of weakness by people eager to take advantage of the good nature of others.Why not cheat? Well, why not?

Sunday Indo Sport