| 18.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Eagles will offer Andy Farrell a chance to see what else is in the cupboard

Brendan Fanning

Jacob Stockdale celebrates after scoring a try for Ireland against Japa. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Jacob Stockdale celebrates after scoring a try for Ireland against Japa. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Jacob Stockdale celebrates after scoring a try for Ireland against Japa. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Jacob Stockdale celebrates after scoring a try for Ireland against Japa. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

On Saturday against the US Eagles Andy Farrell will flood the field with new caps. Ten of them. Not a record, but still the greatest mobilisation of greenhorns in the professional era.

The events of this Saturday will have no bearing on this.

After Shizuoka in the 2019 World Cup a Test against Japan requires the best you have available. A Test against the Eagles, on the other hand, is a chance to see what else you have in the cupboard.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy