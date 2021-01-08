Eagerly awaited O'Gara v Zebo Top 14 clash postponed due to Covid

Tomorrow's eagerly-anticipated first versus third Top 14 clash between La Rochelle and Racing 92 has become the latest game to fall victim of Covid-19.

The fascinating encounter was set to pit Ronan O'Gara's league leaders against his former side, who include his ex-Munster team-mates Mike Prendergast, Simon Zebo and Donnacha Ryan.

However, following an outbreak of coronavirus within the La Rochelle squad, the game has been postponed.

The Rochelle squad will undergo retesting this morning in the hope that the game can go ahead on Sunday or Monday.

A statement from La Rochelle read:

“Following the detection of a positive case of Covid-19 in the squad and the manifestation of questionable symptoms in two players tested negative, it was decided jointly with the NRL to retest the entire professional team this morning.

"Pending the results, the whole group will be placed in isolation and the team will not be able to travel today for tomorrow's game.

“The LNR will decide on the management of the organization of this meeting during the day.”

O'Gara's men are currently three points ahead of Racing, who were set to welcome their French rivals to Paris in the hope of leapfrogging them at the top of the table.

An update is expected later today on when the game will be rescheduled for.

