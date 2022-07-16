Over the last 22 years, Ireland have been chalking off historic wins one by one.

O’Driscoll in Paris, Dempsey at Twickenham, O’Gara and Sexton’s drop-goals and Henshaw’s try in Chicago. Wins in South Africa and Australia, a moment of history last weekend in Dunedin; but perhaps nothing equals what they achieved on a remarkable night in Wellington’s Cake Tin.

They become the fifth team to win a series in New Zealand in rugby history and they utterly deserved it across three incredible games at the end of a long, hard season.

That they finish the year as the world’s No 1 team is the icing but this is all about the cake; one that would have earned a Paul Holywood handshake for the way it was delivered.

Andy Farrell’s side produced 40 minutes of near-perfection and followed it with a second-half of pure survival rugby in which Tadhg Beirne was incredible.

Against a New Zealand team who are caught in crisis but rediscovered their identity after half-time, it was just about enough.

In time, no one will remember the fact that Ian Foster’s men are at a low ebb and that is not Ireland’s problem.

They knew what was at stake and they tore into their task with relish. In contrast, the men in black came to the table with ashen faces and delivered a truly awful first-half display.

Before the game, their coach was the embodiment of pressure as he addressed his interviewer with a 1,000-yard stare.. His players wept openly during their anthem, there was an added menace to their leering grins and slapped thighs during the Haka.

Ireland soaked it up and did whet they’ve done in all three Tests, coming out of the blocks with a comfort in their own skins and a familiarity with their game-plan that saw them strike for a try within four minutes.

Dan Leavy outlined the origins of Ireland’s attack in these pages yesterday and, while it was formed in Christchurch and developed at Leinster there is no doubting that the precision with which Andy Farrell and Mike Catt have delivered it.

Within seconds of kick-off Caelan Doris slipped past the grasp of another despairing All Black prop in Nepo Laulala, a move that ended in Beauden Barrett picking Peter O’Mahony’s pocket but it marked the cards.

Having been denied, they didn’t have to wait long. The Irish maul has laid dormant for months, the Irish maul woke at just the right time and delivered a fourth minute try for Josh van der Flier.

Ireland’s attack was a thing of beauty, but their defence is developing a reputation for its meanness.

Robbie Henshaw led the effort with a series of thumping hits, Tadhg Furlong rattled cages and they limited the All Blacks to three points across the first 40 minutes.

While their hosts kept making the same errors over and over again, the visitors showed an ability to adapt and learn from the first two games as James Ryan tore into New Zealand’s lineout, van der Flier won a key breakdown turnover and the Irish chose their moments to kick well and executed with greater precision than their panicked hosts.

The second quarter had been Ireland’s problem area in the previous two games and the score in those periods across two Tests was 35-0. Here, they won that battle 17-3.

Jordie Barrett’s penalty couldn’t settle the All Blacks who were beneath their own posts twice before half-time.

These were two of the best tries Ireland have ever scored, with the team’s aggression, running-lines and attack shape causing the home side all sorts of problems as Hugo Keenan slalomed over off a beautiful short-side attack and Henshaw crossed after fine work from Bundee Aki. Sexton’s conversions and a penalty in between gave them a 19-point cushion at the break.

What, we wondered, would the All Blacks’ response be as they departed down the tunnel to a chorus of boos.

They took a leaf out of Ireland’s book and started like a train, putting together their longest series of phases and most accurate attack to deliver a try for Ardie Savea.

Ireland looked like they were weathering the storm when Andrew Porter saw yellow for a high shot on Brodie Retallick. He could well have walked for the game.

Within seconds, Akira Ioane was marching through Irish defenders as if he had the cheat codes for Jonah Lomu Rugby.

Sexton checked the momentum and took some time off the clock with a penalty that made it an eight-point game and Tadhg Beirne followed it up with a breakdown penalty that gave his captain a speculative long-ranger that hit the bar but again took a few more minutes off the clock.

That didn’t bother Will Jordan who took Savea’s inside ball and scorched Sexton to score from inside his own half. Barrett missed his chance to make it a one-point game.

Hugo Keenan chased the restart hard and his pressure forced a knock-on. For the first time in the half, Ireland’s attack kicked in and Aki went close. Savea killed the ball and Wayne Barnes resisted any urge to reach for yellow.

Undeterred, Ireland went to their maul and Rob Herring peeled off to score. Sexton’s conversion made it a 10-point game.

The black waves kept coming, but Beirne kept delivering big plays in the face of the pressure. The bench emptied and the fresher men kept getting back on their feet to make their tackles.

In the end, it as a race against time for New Zealand but they ran aground in their haste.

The Dukes of Wellington weren’t content to hold firm, they finished on the front foot to take their place on Irish rugby’s pantheon and upset rugby’s world order.

It started with All Blacks' tears and ended with Peter O'Mahony weeping with joy on the Ireland sideline.

An achievement no one predicted, they can dine out on it for the rest of their lives.