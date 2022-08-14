Dubliner Ronan Michael in a league of his own as he chases a career in lesser-known code

Ronan Michael hasn’t lost his Balbriggan accent in the four years he’s been living and working in Yorkshire.

North County Dublin doesn’t quite have the north of England’s pedigree when it comes to producing rugby league talent, but Michael has been breaking the mould ever since he stumbled into the sport five years ago.

His story is one of happy coincidence, steely determination and an ability to persevere in pursuit of a dream.

From his early teens, the now 22-year-old dreamed of being a professional athlete and, since he picked up a ball at Balbriggan’s Educate Together primary school and found that he liked it, rugby has been the centre of that ambition.

League wasn’t on his agenda at that stage but when he found himself ruled out of union for a season due to a quirk in the Leinster Branch eligibility rules as he looked to transfer from his home-town club to Clontarf, Michael thought he’d give it a go.

That he went straight into the Ireland under-17s set-up was more a reflection of the lack of depth and structures in the 13-a-side game than anything else, but once he got started he began catching the eye.

Muddy marvel: Ronan Michael celebrates with his team-mates.

Muddy marvel: Ronan Michael celebrates with his team-mates.

By the time he was doing his Leaving Certificate he had an offer on the table from the Huddersfield Giants and he moved to England in the days after his exams in 2018.

He was capped by Ireland a year later, transferred to Australia for a stint that was cut short by Covid-19 in 2020 and became the first Irish-born player to play in the Super League since Brian Carney later that year.

Now, on loan at York City Knights, he’s targeting a place in Ireland’s World Cup squad and aiming to make a mark at the tournament later this year.

Not bad for a fella who barely knew what the sport was five years ago.

“You know what, there were plenty of people that told me it was over, plenty of people who didn’t believe me,” Michael says.

“But I always just manage to somehow keep a positive mindset and see a way. And then obviously rugby league just kind of fell into my lap on that year out and I ended up playing it a bit. I enjoyed it.

“I can’t say I played too much, we only played three proper games (for Ireland) that year and we played two in-house games. All told, the five rugby league games and the next thing you know, I end up coming over on trial at a Super League Academy.

“So it’s one of those ones that you couldn’t make this stuff up.”

Watching clips of Michael on YouTube, you can see what the Giants like about the big, strong carrier and hard-hitting tackler who played at blindside flanker or No 8 in union and lines out at prop in league.

While talented players his own age in union get to stay at home and join their local Academy, Michael found himself upping sticks and moving into digs in a new country in the way that soccer hopefuls are used to.

Ronan Michael: "The idea of being a dual-code international, that'd be absolutely insane."

Ronan Michael: "The idea of being a dual-code international, that'd be absolutely insane."

In February 2018 he was invited to a week’s trial with the Giants and went along for the experience not really thinking much of it.

The club liked what they saw, however, and invited him back for a three-month trial once his exams were done. “It was like a sucker punch, it came out of nowhere,” he says of the offer.

“I did the week over in Huddersfield, but I didn’t think anything more would come of it really. Then, all of a sudden, it’s like, ‘Right, you have the chance to get over’.

“You know yourself, every sixth year has a plan but here I was two or three days after my Leaving Cert selling my Electric Picnic tickets and getting myself over to the UK just before my 18th birthday. It was an unbelievable experience.

“I only played five games for the Academy and I was offered a senior deal. After those five games I made my senior Ireland debut during the World Cup qualifiers, I was only 18 and thrown in at the deep end. That was the makings of me.”

That day in Santry’s Morton Stadium was an eye-opener.

“Up until that stage I’d been playing amateur rugby union and Academy with Huddersfield, I’d only played against lads my own age,” he recalls. “My first carry into grown men, I was like, ‘Whoah, here we go’, but your whole family is watching and you don’t realise how monumental it is. Ignorance is bliss, I was rolling through it.”

When he moved to Huddersfield he lived in digs for six months, but since then he’s had an independence he wouldn’t have been able to secure at home.

“Once I got myself established and got a contract, I started living on my own,” he says.

“The way things are in Ireland at the minute there’d be no chance of anyone so young doing that with the cost of living. My mates were as surprised as I was, it was a good experience.

“You’re meeting new people, learning a new sport and it’s just about being open-minded and throwing yourself into it.

“It’d be easy to sit back and say, ‘Things didn’t work out for me, I was away from family and homesick’ – these things happen, but you only get one opportunity.

“I was the first Irish lad to come over to a Super League Academy; we’ve a young lad now called Sam Campbell who is living with me, he’s on trial and going through what I did.

“It’s good that he has someone to look up to, who he can ask about what it’s like and it’s great that there’s a relationship between Huddersfield Giants and Irish rugby league.

“I hope I’ve laid a decent platform for them to go and say, ‘There are talented athletes in Ireland’.”

Like everyone, Michael’s life was turned upside down in 2020.

He began the year with a move to Australia and a chance to experience a NRL Academy with Canberra, but Covid-19 forced him home and he lined out for the Longhorns who claimed an Irish title, while he also played some Gaelic football and hurling for O’Dwyer’s.

By the end of the year, he was back in Huddersfield and he took the next big step on his journey when he was handed his Super League debut.

“Australia was a no-brainer, I took the opportunity with both hands. Covid ruined it on me, but the way I looked at it was that everyone had to deal with Covid but I got to start the year in Australia and finished it with my Super League debut,” he says.

“You can’t say 2020 was all that bad for me, if someone told me that I’d spend three months in a NRL set-up with Canberra Raiders, end up back in Ireland and winning a national title with your amateur team and playing for O’Dwyer’s in football and hurling, enjoying time with my mates and family.

“I’d been nearly three years away, it was refreshing.

“I finished the year with my Super League debut, another year left on my contract. At the end of the day, it breaks me about the Australia situation and it’s still something I want to prove.

“But I got to play against Wigan Warriors, live on Sky Sports, and they lifted the Super League trophy that day.

“I’m only the second home-grown player after Brian Carney to do it, to crack that nut and show someone can do it – that opens up a whole new doorway.

“It’s not just the four provinces and, if you don’t get in, you get a job and play AIL. There’s another avenue.”

Since that debut, Michael has spent the last two seasons on loan with Championship clubs and made the switch to the York City Knights this season with this autumn’s World Cup in mind.

Representing Ireland on the sport’s biggest international stage, which was postponed last year, is his major focus now.

“I was gutted when it was postponed last year, but I can see the light at the end of the tunnel now,” he says.

“Moving to York was a huge decision, but I wanted to get as much game-time as I could before the World Cup.”

By its very nature, the Irish set-up draws heavily from the diaspora and Michael’s Balbriggan accent is the only Irish one in the dressing-room.

Despite pulling in players from across the globe, he says it’s a unified group who are on a mission.

“Since I’ve been involved there’s been a lot of new faces, going into camp a few weeks ago the same lads who made debuts in 2018 and 2019 were there.

“We’ve got a core group who are committed, whereas previous times you might have had lads turn up for a World Cup.

“Dave Corcoran is keen to keep the group together and build a culture, it’s a really diverse group but a lot of the lads have a really strong connection with their heritage and where they’re from. It’s really exciting, it’s a really good group of lads.

“The games I’ve played in Dublin, they’ve been great. We had trad musicians in, lads swinging hurleys with Meath inter-county GAA players – it’s class to see lads getting in touch with their heritage and I get a good laugh out of them trying to swing a hurl.”

Ireland have been drawn with New Zealand, Lebanon and Jamaica and Michael believes they can get out of that group.

“We need to win two of those three games, finish second minimum and get out of the group,” he says.

“We’ll see what happens from there, but that’s our attitude and culture, we don’t back down. We’re the fighting Irish, we’re ready to go. We’ve set our goals high.”

Michael is open-minded about his future and, while the rugby league World Cup and making the grade at Huddersfield are his focuses, he doesn’t rule out a stint in union at some stage in his career.

“You can’t take a dream away from a kid, I grew up watching rugby union and to say I wouldn’t go and play if the opportunity arose would be a lie, it’d be mad,” he says.

“The idea of being a dual-code international, that’d be absolutely insane.

“As long as I’m playing good rugby, the recognition will come. The doors are never shut.”

He’s proven that already.