| 21.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dubliner Ronan Michael in a league of his own as he chases a career in lesser-known code

Balbriggan native is blazing a trail in the 13-man game with York City Knights and is now targeting World Cup success with Ireland this autumn

Ronan Michael at Irish rugby league training. Expand

Close

Ronan Michael at Irish rugby league training.

Ronan Michael at Irish rugby league training.

Ronan Michael at Irish rugby league training.

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

Ronan Michael hasn’t lost his Balbriggan accent in the four years he’s been living and working in Yorkshire.

North County Dublin doesn’t quite have the north of England’s pedigree when it comes to producing rugby league talent, but Michael has been breaking the mould ever since he stumbled into the sport five years ago.

Most Watched

Privacy