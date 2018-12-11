Dragons have parted company with Irish head coach Bernard Jackman - report

Dragons have parted company with head coach Bernard Jackman, according to reports.

The former Leinster and Ireland hooker took over from Kingsley Jones after the Welsh Rugby Union took over the Newport-based team in June, 2017.

Dragons won two Pro14 games in Jackman's first season in charge.

Welsh internationals Ross Moriarty, Richard Hibbard and Aaron Jarvis were recruited in the summer but the Dragons have won just three games out of 10 in the PRO14 this season.

The news is expected to be confirmed later today, according to the BBC.

Former Northampton Saints boss Jim Mallinder is among the names already being linked with the post.

More to follow

Online Editors