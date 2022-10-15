Double disappointment for Sean O'Brien as AIL return ends with injury

Seán O'Brien during his debut for Naas RFC in the All-Ireland League. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

SEÁN O'BRIEN's Naas debut ended in tears as the Lion suffered a hamstring injury before his side succumbed to a last-gasp defeat to Old Belvedere at Ollie Campbell Park.

The Leinster contact skills coach has signed up for the Kildare club for the season and was introduced as a 49th minute replacement by Johne Murphy.

O'Brien helped his side to a 22-13 lead with Leinster sub-academy winger Andrew Osborne crossing for a fine try, but he limped off with five minutes remaining and tries from Jayden Beckett and Joe White secured an unlikely 24-21 win for the hosts.

The Irish rugby legend had hoped to line out for his home club Tullow RFC, but that hope was scuppered due to a regulation preventing players who have been in the professional game in the last two seasons playing for a junior club.