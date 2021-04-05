Doris, Ryan and Ringrose all sidelined for Exeter clash as Leinster lose Dunne for rest of season

Caelan Doris has been ruled out of Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Exeter Chiefs on Saturday. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Leinster's depleted forward stocks have taken another hit ahead of their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Exeter Chiefs with news Jack Dunne will be out for 16 weeks after breaking his ankle in training.

Leo Cullen will still be without a number of influential players for the Sandy Park clash this Saturday, with Garry Ringrose (ankle), Will Connors, Caelan Doris and James Ryan (both concussion) not ready to return for the game.

The Blues trained today after they were awarded a walkover when their last 16 meeting with Toulon was cancelled on Friday. Exeter beat Lyon on Saturday to set-up a titanic quarter-final.

Ryan and Doris have been training with the squad, but are not yet ready to resume full contact work.

Doris has not played since January when he was withdrawn from Ireland's Six Nations squad with concussive symptoms, while Ryan suffered two brain injuries while playing in the tournament and has been stood down since.

Prop Vakh Abdaladze has recovered from a long-standing back problem and is available this week, while Jamison Gibson-Park is a doubt after pulling his hamstring in training last week.

Tommy O'Brien is on the recovery trail after his ankle problem, but the talented Dunne is set for a long road to recover,

As well as the Ireland quartet, Leinster are also without Scott Penny (hand), Jimmy O'Brien (hamstring), Rowan Osborne (hand), Adam Byrne (quad), Dan Leavy (knee), Conor O'Brien (knee) and Max Deegan (knee).

Meanwhile, French referee Mathieu Raynal will be in charge of Saturday's clash between Leinster and the champions while his compatriot Alexandre Ruiz will ref Ulster's trip to face Northampton Saints.

Online Editors