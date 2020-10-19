Doris hopes Irish team can lift the gloom

Caelan Doris believes there will be a bit more parity in the final two Six Nations games because of a lack of home fans. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Caelan Doris spent a great deal of his lockdown experience completing his psychology thesis.

His main goal was to differentiate between home and away advantage; the short answer, he freely admits, is the advantage conferred by partisan crowds.

His work might read a little differently had it been completed at the end of this year rather than April.

For there will be no supporters there to greet him and his side when they take to the field against Italy next weekend at the Aviva, questing an improbable late march towards a 2020 Six Nations but doing so within a ghostly, plastic bowl.

Most of the population who care deeply about their fortunes - and even, perhaps, some who are not, given there is not much else to do - will instead cast their silent goodwill from locked-down living rooms.

The Italians won't have any crowd to silence but still, given the vast disparity between the two nations - only one victory for the Azzurri in the short history of the extended championship - the Irish will be expected to prevail, and handsomely so.

"One of the biggest contributors to having home advantage is having your home crowd," explains Doris of research rendered relatively redundant in these peculiar pandemic times.

"So there's probably a bit more parity playing at home versus playing away, it's not as big a factor. That would be the main thing really. And then just playing in an empty stadium, it's very strange, it feels like a trial match at times and I think it's important to try and build our own energy.

"It's impossible to replace the crowd but just by celebrating the small wins and things like that, building a bit of a buzz amongst ourselves is important."

Still, it's pretty difficult for a squad to create as much of an intimate buzz amongst themselves when the entire fabric of society now demands everyone to strictly keep their distance.

The country's professional sportspeople might assume particular herd immunity at their peril as the calamitous fortunes of the international soccer team can amply illustrate.

Getting to the opening shrill blast of Matthew Carley's whistle is a patient job of mindful care as it is.

"We talk about controlling our controllables and minimising our social groups. Obviously there are not too many missing with actual positive cases but it's more so the close contacts we have got to be careful of, so just minimising who we are seeing and staying as close-knit as possible.

"We have to have the team first in all our decision-making. That has to be prominent in our thinking. What is best for the team? Am I risking the other lads? So we've spoken about that a bit."

Glamorous

The responsibility might seem inordinate; then again, professional athletes like these lead lives that might seem glamorous to outsiders but are often routinely regimented to the point of stifling boredom.

Theirs is not an ultimate sacrifice at all; pressures that might seem to weigh heavily are carried lightly.

"No, not really," the Leinster back-rower demurs when asked if he carries the burden of a nation's couch potatoes, not to mention its moral doomsayers, upon his broad shoulders.

"It took a bit of getting used to at first with Leinster. But we're the lucky ones who get to play rugby. There's people out there with a lot more going on and a lot more struggles."

That quandary itself conflicts some; but a professional cannot afford to opt out, whatever his private moral code.

Instead of tackling conscience, tackle bags.

"Yeah, a bit more of the latter," he smiles. "I definitely hope it continues and hope it gives people a lift. Ireland is obviously huge for sport. So hopefully it gives people a lift and gives people something to do when they're stuck at home."

There may be a further imposition of implied pressure, particularly against the perennially hapless Italians, one that demands Andy Farrell's side not merely win, but win well.

Doris reveals that there has been less emphasis on structured rugby and more of a requirement to play with the heads up.

Creation will be the primary watchword, it is hoped, not merely destruction.

"Hopefully by winning they'll be entertained," Doris says. "It's probably extra motivation to give the country a lift, potentially. Hopefully, the games will be entertaining by themselves."

Five points against Italy, the expected haul, will be half the battle before facing France for the second-leg of a quick-fire win double that may land them a title in Farrell's first campaign.

"The good thing is that it's in our control, that two bonus-point wins puts us at the top and we don't have to worry about what else is going on," says the Mayo native voted Leinster's Young Player of the Year.

His own international campaign was already fractious in 2020, with concussion and injury dominating his 25 minutes in green.

"Obviously we need the win this weekend but also get the four points to put us in the best position possible.

"In terms of a bonus point, we must win first, start strong in the first half and then hopefully we're a decent part of the way there and hopefully we can finish strong in the second half."

An approach that might yet sum up a fractious season for his Irish side.

