| 9.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Donnacha Ryan's enduring quality is proof Munster and Ireland made a major mistake

Cian Tracey

Donnacha Ryan of Racing 92 wins a line out during the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final win over Saracens at Paris La Defense Arena last Saturday. Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images Expand

Close

Donnacha Ryan of Racing 92 wins a line out during the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final win over Saracens at Paris La Defense Arena last Saturday. Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Donnacha Ryan of Racing 92 wins a line out during the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final win over Saracens at Paris La Defense Arena last Saturday. Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Getty Images

Donnacha Ryan of Racing 92 wins a line out during the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final win over Saracens at Paris La Defense Arena last Saturday. Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

It didn’t take an excellent performance in a Champions Cup semi-final to tell us what we already knew.

But if there was ever any doubt about Donnacha Ryan’s enduring class, then the ageless Tipperary man rolled back the years to deliver another stark reminder of why he should never have been allowed to leave Munster – and Ireland.

In the end, Ryan made the decision to move to France, yet that doesn’t mean enough was done to stop his head being turned by Racing 92.

Related Content

&lsquo;Given Andy Farrell&rsquo;s lack of experience as a head coach we were surprised at the support staff he had put in place. As in, how light it was on top-end experience&rsquo;. Photo: Sportsfile

PRO14

Brendan Fanning Opinion The provincial problems that will keep Andy Farrell awake at night

The reaction to the news that the Guinness Pro14 would be brightening our Monday nights in the near future was, at best, unenthusiastic. Across the board it was hard to find a thumbs up. One unkind colleague tweeted that it would sound the death knell for University Challenge. Surely not. One is an entertaining academic exercise where you struggle to understand many of the questions, never mind come up with the answers. The other is a largely academic exercise.