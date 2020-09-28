Donnacha Ryan's enduring quality is proof Munster and Ireland made a major mistake

It didn’t take an excellent performance in a Champions Cup semi-final to tell us what we already knew.

But if there was ever any doubt about Donnacha Ryan’s enduring class, then the ageless Tipperary man rolled back the years to deliver another stark reminder of why he should never have been allowed to leave Munster – and Ireland.

In the end, Ryan made the decision to move to France, yet that doesn’t mean enough was done to stop his head being turned by Racing 92.

The IRFU were firm in their stance that a 33-year-old lock didn’t merit a lucrative central contract as Ryan’s age was cited as the main reason.

The whole situation was soured even further when the union had less of an issue handing out a contract to Jamie Heaslip, who is only four days younger than Ryan.

Simon Zebo and Donnacha Ryan celebrate victory over Saracens in the Racing 92 dressing room after Saturday's Champions Cup semi-final

Whatsapp Simon Zebo and Donnacha Ryan celebrate victory over Saracens in the Racing 92 dressing room after Saturday's Champions Cup semi-final

Munster were not impressed, Ryan less so, but the same central contract was not a simple straightforward shoot-out between the veteran pair.

Instead, Joe Schmidt put his faith in Devin Toner, who when it came down to it, was controversially axed by the Kiwi for last year’s World Cup.

The Ryan debacle showed how the awarding of central contracts can be a tricky business.

The IRFU’s performance director David Nucifora is paid a lot of money to make those tough calls, and while hindsight is great, there is no doubt that not keeping Ryan in the country was a big mistake.

Munster put a decent offer on the table, and although it wasn’t enough, one wonders, if privately at least, there are regrets at not doing more.

Soon after extending his stay, Heaslip was forced to retire, while in the three years since, Ryan has become one of the most influential players for an outstanding Racing team, who are on the verge of winning their first Heineken Champions Cup.

The problem is, Ryan was just as vital for Munster in 2017 as he is for Racing now. You only have to look at the lengths Munster have gone to in their efforts to fill the void left by their talismanic second-row.

Other locks have come and gone, yet none of them have come close to replacing Ryan.

RG Snyman will hopefully be the one to do so, but the injured Springbok faces a long road back.

His fellow South African Jean Kleyn has impressed in fits and starts, while Gerbrandt Grobler left after just one season.

Then there were the loan deals for Mark Flanagan and Jed Holloway, as well as a host of young locks such as Darren O’Shea, Seán O’Connor and John Madigan, who have all since left.

Tadhg Beirne was an important signing, yet he is a very different kind of player to Ryan, who has had his injury problems in the past.

Munster, and indeed Ireland, have been desperately crying out for that aggressive, hard-nosed edge that Ryan once again brought in spades during last weekend’s win over Saracens.

Having watched Leinster struggle to live with Saracens' power, Ryan went toe-to-toe with Maro Itoje whose influence was negated by his opposite number.

The 47-times-capped former Ireland international hasn’t exactly reinvented himself in Pairs, but he quickly realised that if he was to prolong his career at the top, then he had to adjust certain parts of his game.

In his autobiography, Paul O’Connell talks about having been blown away by Ryan’s pace, so much so that he came to the same conclusion about his own game.

Ryan has always been one of the smartest players on the pitch as he showed against Saracens by constantly stifling their maul threat, which Leinster were unable to contain, as well as winning a couple of crucial turnovers.

That kind of rugby intellect, especially around the lineout, doesn’t come around too often and while Ireland have moved on, no one could deny that Ryan was needed in Japan last year.

Racing’s younger players are feeding off his leadership and will certainly benefit from having such a role model at the club, but it’s hard to get around the fact that he should still be fulfilling the same role in this country.

Munster and Ireland’s loss has undoubtedly been Racing’s gain, and as Ryan rages against the dying of the light, his absence continues to be felt closer to home.

Lifting the Champions Cup on October 17 would further highlight why, despite his advancing years, Ryan has been a huge loss to Irish rugby.