Donnacha Ryan set to take up coaching offer from Ronan O'Gara at La Rochelle

Donnacha Ryan is set to join Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle in a coaching role ahead of next season.

The 37-year-old will bring the curtain down on his successful 17-year professional playing career, as he takes his first steps into the coaching world.

Ryan has spent the last four years in France with Racing 92, and while his departure had already been revealed, the Parisian club's president Jacky Lorenzetti confirmed to RMC Sport that the Tipperary native will take up a coaching offer with La Rochelle.

Ryan is understood to have had offers to continue his playing career, but he will instead link up with O'Gara, who is set to take over from Jono Gibbes as La Rochelle director of rugby next season.

O'Gara and Ryan played together for years with Munster and Ireland, with the former out-half a keen admirer of Ryan's rugby intellect.

The 47-times capped ex-Ireland lock made a big impact on and off the pitch during his time with Racing. Ryan is expected to work with La Rochelle's forwards, particularly around the lineout.

O'Gara has recognised Ryan's coaching potential from a long way out, with the pair now set to be reunited in a new-look La Rochelle coaching ticket.

La Rochelle were beaten by Toulouse in last season's Top 14 and Champions Cup finals, but O'Gara will be hoping that the shrewd acquisition of Ryan can help his side go one better next year.