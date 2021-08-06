Donnacha Ryan joins Ronan O’Gara at La Rochelle as forwards coach

Donnacha Ryan's move into coaching has been confirmed, as the former Munster and Ireland lock joins Ronan O'Gara's new-look backroom team at La Rochelle.

Despite having offers to play on next season, Ryan has decided to call time on his playing career, as he embarks on a new challenge.

Having spent the last four years in France with Racing 92, Ryan will make the move to La Rochelle, who will be aiming to go one better next year after losing last season's Champions Cup and Top 14 finals to Toulouse.

O'Gara has replaced the outgoing Jono Gibbes as the main man at La Rochelle, and the Cork native has recruited new members onto his coaching staff.

Ryan will be in charge of the forwards along with Romain Carmignan, while former Springbok prop Gurthrö Steenkamp will look after the scrum.

Ex-La Rochelle player Robert Mohr has been appointed sporting director. He will be responsible for steering the club's overall sporting project, in particular recruitment and training, and will coordinate all of the club's male and female categories across the board.

Ryan, who won 47 Ireland caps and played 167 times for Munster before leaving in 2017, has long been tipped for a career in coaching.

O'Gara has always spoken highly of the Tipperary man's rugby intellect so he was keen to have him on board at Rochelle.