Devin Toner to bring curtain down on illustrious career for Barbarians against Spain

Devin Toner will bring the curtain down on his illustrious career when he lines out for the Barbarians against Spain on Sunday.

The 70-times capped Ireland lock is about to retire, but is set for one last dance with the Barbarians.

Toner (35) is joined in the squad by his Leinster team-mates Ed Byrne and Adam Byrne.

Loosehead Ed Byrne missed out on selection for Ireland's summer tour to New Zealand, while Adam Byrne is bound for Connacht next season, as the winger looks to reignite his career in Galway.

The BaabBaas will be captained by former Wales centre Hadleigh Parkes, and coached by Australian John Mulvihill, who most recently worked with Cardiff.

Other big names included to face Spain this weekend are former All Black prop Charlie Faumuina, ex-Ulster prop Wiehahn Herbst, Connacht back-row Abraham Papali’i who is set to join Brive, and scrum-half Sebastian Bezy, who won eight caps for France.

The BaaBaas thumped England 52-21 at Twickenham last weekend, but have named a much-changed squad to take on Spain.