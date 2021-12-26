Desmond Tutu’s legacy of defiance and rugby’s shameful complicity

The death of Desmond Tutu is at once a reminder of all that been achieved in his beautiful, yet often besmirched land.

And it may also prompt many here to recall how at one time, his voice offered more defiance than the shamefully collective silence of sporting, religious and political leaders in this country, when the IRFU chose to perennially ignore one of the 20th century’s most egregious political regimes.

In 1989, the 100th anniversary celebration of rugby in South African offered the perfect opportunity for the IRFU to finally take a great leap of faith and join the ranks of the justifiably righteous millions boycotting an apartheid state.

They refused to do so.

In a duplicitous and deceitful diplomatic sleight of hand, they at once sought to distance themselves from the tour by not collectively organising attendance but neither did they actively discourage their members from doing so. “There is no reason why I shouldn’t go, I have the blessing of the Rugby Union,” said Willie John McBride, who dismissed the concerns of the Irish anti-apartheid movement.

“I wouldn’t expect anything else. They are political. I believe in communication of people through sport and that is the way it should be. I believe in trying to break down barriers.”

In stark contrast, Archbishop Tutu was appalled that his personally intimate knowledge of the still insurmountable barriers to integration could be so ignorantly dismissed.

His opprobrium was not directed at individuals but at the institution.

“The players are enjoying themselves outfields when our children are being beaten, tear-gassed and detained without trial by the police,” he told Karl Johnston of the ‘Irish Press’, as he labelled the tour “obscene”.

“I am disappointed that people we thought cared about freedom and Justice should be ready to come to this country.”

It seemed crassly ironic that a land of people for whom the term boycott had once stirred such violent passions now seemingly prompted none.

But perhaps Tutu should not have been too surprised because what was happening in 1989 was merely a continuation of a perennial state of mind.

Only a brave few chose, by deed and action, to speak out against the despicable regime; many, many more remained shamefully silent in an Official Ireland wherein the IRFU was not at all alone in displaying despicable ignorance.

As Tutu told Nelson Mandela’s funeral congregation in December 2013, “My pleas for sanctions fell on deaf ears. Without the anti-apartheid movement, all of you extraordinary human beings, Mandela would so easily have died in prison.”

Amongst those to whom Tutu was referencing included the extraordinary bravery of those such as Tony Ward – from this parish – Hugo McNeill, Donal Spring and Mossie Keane, who had chosen not to shamelessly bow to the IRFU’s craven complicity when refusing to tour South Africa in 1981 on principled grounds.

Their sport wasn’t so enlightened.

Despite their expulsion by FIFA in 1961 and then the IOC, after their exclusion from the 1964 Olympics, rugby continued to play ball with the shunned nation for decades.

And the IRFU glibly played along with the old boys’ club who would retain South Africa as a fully-fledged member between 1948 and 1994.

In addition to hosting the Springboks on two occasions and visiting South Africa once in the 1960s, Ireland hosted them in 1970 before the controversial 1981 tour, seemingly unperturbed by exponentially increasing protests.

As my colleague David Coughlan reminded us last summer through the brilliant RTÉ Documentary, ‘Crossing the Line’, the state of ignorance was exemplified by Syd Millar’s response in 1981 when asked about racial issues in South Africa.

“There is no apartheid in sport,” tour manager Millar says. “There is no bar to anyone playing rugby football at any level.”

And so it was eight years later that, just as Willie John claimed he had the IRFU’s blessing, so too did the suits in Lansdowne Road point to their global leaders, the IRB, as their supposed moral compass.

Ultimately, it took a published letter from the heads of Gonzaga, Belvedere and Clongowes Wood colleges to force the IRFU even into a public apology and a promise they would cut ties to South Africa, as well as belatedly prompting chief sponsors Digital to examine their consciences too.

“It is very clear to us that their visit is regarded by both sides of South Africa’s political divide as an endorsement of the apartheid system, which as Christian schools committed to the values of the Gospel we find utterly abhorrent.

“We would assure Archbishop Desmond Tutu and all other South African opponents of apartheid that those representatives of Irish rugby at present in their country are, in this matter, not representatives of the great majority of Irish people.”

It said so much that three private schools who seemed to represent the extraordinary privilege of Irish society should instead now represent the views of so many ordinary folk.

The IRFU and sponsors would soon follow. There was a lot of delayed conscience checking about in those days.

For we also recall that when Tutu was speaking at Mandela’s passing, as he did on many other occasions, about the brave opposition of moral freedom fighters in Ireland and beyond, he was not just talking about rugby players.

The humble shop workers, or the “elegant ladies” as he described them, also sought to shine a torch during the darkness of an intolerant age.

But Mary Manning and her friends in Dunnes were harassed by Gardaí who called them “nigger lovers”, condemned by the Church and ignored by politicians.

The international embarrassment which forced their hand a reminder that Official Ireland’s capricious conscience was pricked only when it suited.

All the small, seemingly insignificant steps of those in another country would forge a different road for those in Tutu’s homeland.

While Mandela would share a World Cup winners podium with a white man, Tutu would live long enough to see a once impoverished black boy from the townships stand atop a World Cup winners’ podium.

“We are a special country, an extraordinary people,” Tutu said on the day Siya Kolisi made a Rainbow Nation – the phrase coined by Tutu – forget its poverty, corruption and more than 50 daily murders when he raised the Webb Ellis trophy aloft in 2019.

“On days such as this we understand that when we pull together the sky is the limit.”

And on a day we mourn his passing, we should not be fooled into believing that everyone in this country had the courage to share his vision.