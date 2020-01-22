Des Berry: 'Why Ulster hooker Rob Herring should start for Ireland ahead of Ronan Kelleher'

Did they want to pick the best captain for the job or the best players for the squad and work on the captaincy from there?

Ultimately, Ireland's 1982 Triple Crown leader Ciaran Fitzgerald was awarded the honour to the chagrin of England's Peter Wheeler and Scotland's Colin Deans.

This meant automatic test selection for the Irishman with Deans as back-up and Wheeler completely missing out on the adventure, despite traveling to New Zealand in 1977 and South Africa in 1980.

So much of the conversation in Irish rugby, in recent years, has been about how spreading Leinster's wealth of resources, their players, to the other three provinces would benefit Ireland.

If ever there was a case for a player making a move to improve their international claims, Rob Herring has to be right up there.

For the last two of his seven years working with Rory Best, there is a strong argument to be made that he played the better rugby, the part of Deans to Best's Fitzgerald.

The Ulster hooker sat patiently behind Best until the Ireland captain was ready to give up the baton, not wrestle it away from the Banbridge man.

Herring was forced to take second-on-the-grid at Ulster even when his form was better because the primary leadership role meant Best didn't just have the number two shirt on loan. He owned it.

First capped against Argentina in 2014, Herring has totalled just eight caps.

Incredibly, there was a four-year gap between his first and second, finally looking to be onto something special when adding five appearances in 2017-2018 starting against Australia in the 2-1 series win.

From then, the flow of caps turned to an agonising trickle, one more against the United States in November 2018, his last against Italy last August.

The inevitable retirement of Best and the failure of Sean Cronin to make up lost ground from an injury makes it a three-horse race between Herring, Dave Heffernan and Ronan Kelleher to the starting line against Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday week.

Ulster's form this season is like a rising tide, lifting their frontliners into the Ireland conversation.

Andy Farrell may well choose evolution over revolution in his first selection as Ireland coach. It would be unwise to completely tear up the Joe Schmidt script and leave it all over the floor.

For example, the temptation must be there to plump for John Cooney and Kelleher to start at home to Scotland.

The difference is that the Ulster half-back has been through the mill as a veteran of Leinster, Connacht and now Ulster.

There can be no better time to just unleash Cooney as news to Conor Murray that true competition now exists.

Ronan Kelleher

That is not to say Murray is mince-meat. There have been glimpses that the old physicality, accuracy and speed of delivery are getting there.

The case of Kelleher is different. At least, it is after time out with a wrist injury.

Really, the in-form hooker had to play for Leinster against Benetton in Italy in the Champions Cup at the weekend to remind Farrell of how far he has come in such a short space of time.

He didn't. And the low-risk strategy would be to go with Kelleher from the bench behind Herring with Heffernan trailing those two.

Kelleher exploded into Farrell's plan this season with eight starts, three of them in the Champions Cup against Benetton, Lyon and Northampton until that injury in Franklin's Gardens put a stop to his gallop.

Before this season, the one area of Kelleher's game that had been in question was his throwing which has been on the money.

The fact is he has had Devin Toner calling the lineout for seven of his eight starts has been a valuable, confidence-building ingredient.

Kelleher has not been seen out since the first week in December and it may be just to soon to throw him in against the Scots.

Finally, Rob Herring can be more than a just 'red herring' when it comes to Best's old shirt.

