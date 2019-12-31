Des Berry: 'There is what Devin Toner does and there is what he forces the opposition to do'

The box scores are the easily relatable aspects of the game that tell some of the story. Far from all of it.

For example, the Ireland lock produced seven carries for ten metres and made 13 of 16 tackles at Thomond Park.

What they do not divulge is how Toner tortured Nick McCarthy on exit kicks into the teeth of a gale-force wind.

The ex-Leinster scrum-half was left to execute Conor Murray's trademark exit strategy.

It was the 6'10" Toner with those long levers who appeared as the pillar defender to apply non-stop pressure on McCarthy for the entire first half.

From the kick-off, he stood sentinel at the first three breakdowns, McCarthy calling in Jack O'Donoghue and Billy Holland to elongate the ruck to avoid the outstretched arms of Toner, executing a fine clearance. The next time McCarthy made ready to kick from the base of a slow ruck, Toner was on the premises to force a moderate punt into the hands of Hugo Keenan.

Munster's Nick McCarthy of Munster in action against Devin Toner of Leinster. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

From the third kick, Toner got closer to a block by smartly swapping positions with Ross Byrne just before McCarthy shaped to kick.

In fact, he should have been rewarded with a penalty as

McCarthy did not advance to put his chasing forwards Tommy O'Donnell and Holland onside, Josh Murphy recovering the aimless ball.

This had placed a formidable extra obstacle in McCarthy's way, one that tested this basic skill to the limit.

Next, from a Munster 5-metre defensive lineout, Toner immediately brought O'Donoghue to ground, got to his feet on the far side of the ruck, walked to the near side to shadow McCarthy.

The scum-half glanced up to see Toner there. You could almost hear the internal voice, 'ah, not you again'.

However, McCarthy managed a decent relief to the '22' whereupon Toner's textbook take established a maul as the platform for the only try of the game.

Toner was on site to apply pressure when McCarthy next bent his back, Rowan Osborne fetching the high one.

For the sixth time, the looming figure towered over McCarthy, even managing to back-track well enough to claim the kick, acting as both the deterrent and mop-up man. Then, Toner lunged to within inches of McCarthy's foot, forcing a shocking kick from the ruck, retrieved by Osborne.

Shortly, a scrum twisted badly, putting McCarthy in a bind. Just as he set up for another boot-to-ball, Toner physically pulled Ed Byrne and James Tracy away from the pillar post.

The predictable pounce forced McCarthy to duck in under Toner and into the grateful arms of Tracy.

With the wind, Munster went away from the box-kick.

No matter, Toner rescued two dangerous throws deep inside the 22 from Seán Cronin as the tide of territory began to turn.

In the 65th minute, coach Leo Cullen decided on a change, springing Ross Molony from the bench for the younger legs of Josh Murphy when Toner might have been feeling it more.

It caused a shift in formation, Scott Fardy dropping to the back row and Molony slotting in beside Toner.

This would have a seismic effect on the endgame, Molony leaping to grab two Munster five-metre lineouts against the throw in the 66th and the 79th minutes.

Molony felt free to challenge at the front because of Toner's presence in the middle – a no-go area for any sane lineout caller.

And that was the game.

