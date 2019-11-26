Des Berry: 'Irish success in Europe isn't promoting the PRO14 - it is killing it'

The health of the Irish provinces in the PRO14 can be lauded as a victory for the IRFU’s system and the well-being of the academies.

The emergence of Ronan Kelleher at hooker is already been touted as the latest example of how the Leinster production line is running as efficiently as ever.

Sure enough, Leo Cullen’s lot are runaway leaders in Conference A after just six rounds, holding a nine-point advantage over Ulster.

They are already into load management-mode, Cullen probably resting the bulk of his front-liners for the Champions Cup as Leinster travel to Glasgow Warriors for Saturday evening’s tussle in Scotstoun.

The week in between Europe rounds two and three is the perfect pause button to take stock and plan for Northampton Saints at Franklins Gardens on Saturday week.

Munster are in command of Conference B, ahead of Scarlets, Edinburgh and Connacht.

Overall, the Irish have lost just five out of 24 League matches and two of those came when Connacht fell to Leinster in Galway and Ulster to Munster in Thomond Park ,

This can be recalibrated into three defeats in 22 matches for the provinces against any non-Irish club from Wales, Scotland, Italy and South Africa.

Alternatively, this does not say much about the overall state of the PRO14 League from the perspective of the Welsh clubs, in particular, exposing a lack of depth, albeit billed against the backdrop of the Rugby World Cup.

Leinster could lose 14 Ireland squad members to Japan and still have it in them to plaster the Ospreys 53-5 last month.

There was a time when the excellence of the Swansea-based club was all that stood between Leinster and Munster running the board from 2008 to 2014.

They denied the all-powerful Blues with stellar big-game performances to be crowned champions in 2010 and 2012, Shane Williams' brilliance denying Leo Cullen’s men the European-PRO12 double on the latter occasion.

That now seems like a long time ago. Since then, Glasgow Warriors (2015) and the Scarlets (2017) have risen up to deny Munster in the Grand Final.

All the while, Ospreys have fallen on hard times to eighth in the 12-team, one table competition in 2016, fourth in 2017, an appalling fifth in Conference A in 2018 and fourth in the same Conference last season.

This term, they have won one of six to sit second last, sixth in Conference A, just above winless Zebre.

As for Scarlets, they have compensated for losing their coach Wayne Pivac to Wales by winning five of their six to be in the slipstream of Munster, maintaining some of the edge that have made them potent in the past.

Glasgow couldn’t keep Stuart Hogg from leaving for Exeter Chiefs.

Then last week news came through that they will lose Australia’s next head coach Dave Rennie at the end of the season.

Kieran Crowley’s Benetton have been the most positive story to come out of the PRO14, making serious strides in the last two seasons .

These three clubs, along with Richard Cockerill’s Edinburgh, do provide an appearance of competitiveness in a league struggling to grasp the attention of a mildly interested audience.

The flood of internationals back into the post-World Cup PRO14 will be secondary to the considerations given to Europe next week.

Online Editors