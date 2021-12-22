Declan Kidney stays tight-lipped on potential return to Munster

Declan Kidney has remained coy on the reports linking him with a return to Munster next season.

Kidney, who has been working as London Irish's director of rugby since 2018, has been tipped to take on a similar role with Munster to replace the Bath-bound Johann van Graan.

Although Kidney did not rule out the possibility of a third stint with his home province, the Cork native opted to stay tight-lipped out of respect for his current employers.

The 62-year-old former Ireland head coach still has a strong connection with Munster, especially having led the club to both of their Heineken Cup successes in 2006 and 2008.

Speaking today, Kidney's comments won't exactly quell the talk of him potentially making a return to Munster next season, but he remains focused on the task at hand at London Irish, who are currently seventh in the Premiership table.

“Look, jobs like that and positions like that, there is always going to be speculation,” Kidney said.

“I'm very happy here in London Irish and I really enjoy working with the lads.

“I have too much respect for my present job, too much respect for Munster, for the IRFU, to be getting into any hypothetical conversation.”

Meanwhile, Kidney revealed that Wicklow native Mark Nicholson has earned a trial with London Irish on the back of his impressive form with Trinity in the Energia All-Ireland League.

Nicholson could join fellow Irish hooker Tadhg McElroy on London Irish's books, after the former Ireland U-20 international recently linked up with the Exiles on a season-long loan from Ealing Trailfinders.