Declan Kidney refuses to rule out a Munster return

Declan Kidney was last in charge of Munster in 2008. Photo: Sportsfile

Declan Kidney has left the door open for a possible return to Munster, should the province look to lure their former boss home for a third spell in charge.

Recent reports have linked Kidney with Munster, who are set to review their coaching structure in light of Johann van Graan triggering a six-month release clause in his contract to join Bath at the end of the season.

Munster had previously opted to go down the ‘director of rugby’ route when they initially hired Rassie Erasmus in 2016, but the Springboks supremo soon filled the head coach role when Anthony Foley tragically passed away.

Although Kidney stressed he was “very happy” in his current position as London Irish director of rugby, a position he has held since 2018, the Cork native didn’t rule out a return to his home province.

Kidney has overseen Irish’s return to the Premiership, having initially come on board as a technical consultant, before he was promoted to director of rugby to work alongside former Ireland defence coach and Ulster boss Les Kiss.

The 62-year-old led Munster to both of their Heineken Cup successes in 2006 and 2008, and should the province want a local man heading a new-look operation, Kidney could enter the equation.

“Look, jobs like that and positions like that, there is always going to be speculation,” Kidney said.

“I’m very happy here in London Irish and I really enjoy working with the lads.

“I have too much respect for my present job, too much respect for Munster, for the IRFU, to be getting into any hypothetical conversation.”