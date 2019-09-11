London Irish have confirmed that Paddy Jackson will not be part of their squad travelling to Cork for Friday night’s friendly against Munster at Irish Independent Park.

Declan Kidney opts to leave Paddy Jackson out of London Irish friendly against Munster in Cork

Former Ireland head coach Declan Kidney has decided against including him ahead of a fixture which would have been his first on Irish soil since his acquittal following a high-profile rape trial in Belfast last year.

A protest that has been organised online had been expected to attract over 200 people to the ground.

Jackson’s contract was terminated by the IRFU in April last year after a furore erupted surrounding a series of WhatsApp messages which were made public during the trial.

Jackson subsequently signed for Perpignan in France and when they were due to play Connacht in Galway last season, they also excluded him from their squad for the Challenge Cup tie.

