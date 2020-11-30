David Nucifora backs Ireland to succeed under Andy Farrell despite 'average return' so far

IRFU performance director David Nucifora has given his full backing to Ireland boss Andy Farrell, and insisted that the new coaching staff will be judged on next year's Six Nations.

Nucifora, who addressed the media this afternoon on a wide range of topics relating to Irish rugby, admitted that this year's Six Nations campaign was "an average return" for Farrell's men, while he also acknowledged that yesterday's lacklustre display against Georgia fell well short of everyone's expectations.

The IRFU chief pointed to the number of players Farrell has used this year as he looks to build squad depth, but Nucifora ramped up the pressure on the coaches by demanding improvements ahead of the Six Nations, which begins with a trip to Cardiff on February 7.

"Obviously yesterday's performance was disappointing, it wasn't up to speed," Nucifora said.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Photo: Sportsfile

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Photo: Sportsfile

"You heard Andy Farrell speak after the game, it wasn't something that he or any of the coaching staff or the players, particularly, were satisfied with.

"So I suppose at the moment where we sit, the Six Nations, winning our home games, losing our two away games, you'd call it an average return for us, something that we're obviously looking to build on and improve.

"For the coaching group, the current period of time has been hugely beneficial.

"It was about looking at players that we wouldn't normally have a chance to look at, combinations that we wouldn't normally experiment with to see how they perform and for the coaches to be able to implement the way that they want to play going forward, and even though the performance yesterday was below par, we still have a lot of confidence that this team will turn it around next week.

"I suppose we can't have our cake and eat it at the same time, in using 40 players and trying to ensure that we get consistency. It's an unusual opportunity we've got, this November, to play Test matches where you feel you've got the ability to be able to experiment and to try things.

"That doesn't come around too much in Test match rugby because the pressure is always on you to win. I suppose we were damned if we did and damned if we didn't, with regards to this window of time.

"So, the chopping and changing that we've done - either by our own choice or by injury - it has shown us a lot.

"We've learned a lot about different players and combinations. And I think we've got to be judged by what we do, going forward, in the 2021 Six Nations."

Ireland have a more favourable fixture list for the upcoming Six Nations in that they will host England and France, the two teams who finished ahead of them this year, but given the strides both of those sides have made this year, it remains a tough task.

The IRFU are still dealing with a multitude of issues arriving from Covid-19, including working around player contracts, whilst also looking to ensure that supporters are permitted to return to Irish stadia next year.

As things stand, the union will continue to put player contracting on hold, but Nucifora is hopeful that the situation will change after Christmas.

Several high profile Ireland internationals, including captain Johnny Sexton, are out of contract at the end of the current season, but Nucifora is adamant that he will not enter into discussions until the IRFU's financial picture becomes clearer.

"We have put player contracting on hold up to this point in time,” he explained.

"Obviously, the financial review looks at the solvency of the IRFU and our ability to commit to multi-year contracts moving forward and not entering into contracts if we felt there was any risk we weren't going to be able to meet our financial obligations.

"We have been very diligent in working through that, it's been a long, slow process but we've done that in communication with Rugby Players Ireland and kept them informed at all times of where things are at and where they're up to, so that players remain briefed on the situation.

"As difficult as it is for the players coming off contract, we also have staff and a lot of other people in the same predicament. We have done our best to be responsible with the decisions we're making going forward.

"We would hope there is some light at the end of the tunnel and that we will be in a position just on the other side of Christmas to hopefully have solutions that will enable us to start looking at our ability to sit down and contract our players going forward, but there are still some discussions that will need to be had with RPI before we can get to that point.”

Asked if he believed some players would be at risk of losing their contracts, and thus their jobs, Nucifora responded: "No, I don't foresee that at all. I think the thing that we have had to do is the way any responsible business does, and that's look at the feasibility of where we are going to be financially.

"That's a really hard thing to predict in these times with this massive uncertainty.

"I suppose what we really needed to do was do a really thorough feasibility of where the business is going to be over the next 12-18 months, two years, so that we could responsibly take a position on offering long-term contracts to the players.

"I suppose it's just about the business being responsible and making sure that we are in a position when we do enter into negotiations, we know exactly where we stand and anything we put on the table, we will be able to stand up with our players."

One thing that will not be changing is the IRFU's policy of not selecting overseas players.

Although many more players will now be deemed flight risks due to the union's financial struggles, the union remain firm in their stance.

"No, we've got no intention of doing that at the moment," Nucifora insisted.

"The position we're in, at the moment, is the position we've been in all along. If players choose not to play their rugby in Ireland, it's unlikely that we would select them.

"It's not a hard and fast rule. There's no hard and fast rule about that; we've never had one; but our attitude towards it wouldn't change. We'll be selecting (from) the players that stay here and play for our provinces."

Nucifora is hopeful that pilot programmes to get some supporters back to stadia could be introduced in time for the Six Nations, but he admitted that the government currently have other pressing issues at hand.

The IRFU reiterated their full backing to the South African teams making up a PRO16 next year as Nucifora believes it will benefit Irish rugby as a whole.

"The IRFU would be very supportive of South Africa entering the PRO14 competition and potentially making it a PRO16," he said.

"Talks are ongoing and they are at quite an advanced stage. So, there is obviously some time constraints about making those types of decisions because to organise a significant change in competition structure, involves a lot of things to happen.



"There is a lot going on behind the scenes at the moment to try and see the possibility of that happening in the new year.



"I think long-term, we have to look at it. You always have to look at where you want to do. I think it has served its purpose to this point in time but we always have to be looking at ways around improving and getting better and challenging ourselves more.



"If this opportunity is here now to do that, it may not always be here, so we have to take that opportunity while it exists because whether we are ready or not, it's here and I believe it's the best thing for Irish rugby going forward.



"I think decisions just need to be made and hopefully an agreement can be reached."

Regarding the Ireland women's team, who have been left in limbo in terms of their hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup, Nucifora said that a solution is being worked on behind the scenes.



"We've had two lots of qualification fixtures postponed now, originally it was supposed to be September, then December, they've both been postponed and we'd be hoping that now that will be played possibly during or as part of the Six Nations competition, that those discussions and talks are still ongoing,” he added.



"So there's been a lot of agility required to keep that team focused on the big year they've got coming up in 2021.



"Their performance during the Six Nations was positive, winning three of the four matches that they played and with the fifth one being suspended, so there was good progress made in that area.”

