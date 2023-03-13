David Kelly’s Six Nations diary: How England and France can spoil Ireland’s St Patrick’s weekend and why hookers have to throw line-outs

Ireland 6 England 42

Flashback: Ireland mirroring England’s World Cup-winning team

Lansdowne Road

March 30, 2003

This was the fourth time in five years that England were trying to clear the final hurdle, having fallen against Wales at Wembley in 1999, Scotland at Murrayfield in 2000 and Ireland on their last visit to Dublin in 2001.

After a tense first half, they were unstoppable in the second, Will Greenwood nabbing two of their five tries in a thumping 42-6 victory.

They floored the Irish and, thanks to Martin Johnson, they carpeted them even before the kick-off.

“We played very well in the first half but we needed a score before half-time,” said Irish coach Eddie O’Sullivan.

“We threw everything but the kitchen sink at them but instead they hit us with a drop goal.”

Despite Ronan O’Gara’s heroics against Wales, when his late dropped goal had maintained his side’s unbeaten record, David Humphreys was preferred at ten while Gary Longwell replaced Leo Cullen in the second row and Victor Costello came in for Alan Quinlan at blindside flanker.

Brian O’Driscoll was captain in the absence of Keith Wood. For England, Dorian West and Irish-born Kyran Bracken came in for Mark Regan and Andy Gomarsall.

Humphreys missed an early penalty attempt, but he did claim the game’s first points with a smartly-taken drop goal after five minutes.

England’s response was swift, however, as Richard Hill pressured Peter Stringer into a mistake off an Irish scrum, allowing Matt Dawson to break clear before sending Lawrence Dallaglio under the posts.

Jonny Wilkinson converted to give the visitors a 7-3 lead, which Humphreys couldn’t close following a missed penalty; he did reduce the gap to one point before Wilkinson cancelled this out with a drop goal off his weaker right foot on the half-hour.

The 23-year-old repeated the trick on the stroke of half-time to send England in 13-6 ahead, but their talisman had to be temporarily replaced after a blow to his shoulder in the 54th minute.

“I was confident we were going to win, if we held on to the ball,” said England coach Clive Woodward.

Paul Grayson and Will Greenwood combined to send Mike Tindall cutting through the middle to score.

The match was then effectively finished as a contest with 15 minutes left, as Greenwood was bundled over the line with the help of several forwards before Wilkinson landed a penalty.

Greenwood intercepted Murphy’s pass to score his second before Luger added a third.

Like Ireland in 2002, England had won a series in New Zealand the previous summer before this Slam preceded World Cup triumph. Ireland are now mirroring that historic sequence.

Ireland: Murphy, Bishop, O’Driscoll (capt), Maggs, Hickie, Humphreys, Stringer, Horan, Byrne, Hayes, O’Kelly, Longwell, Costello, Gleeson, Foley

Replacements: Sheahan, Fitzpatrick, O’Connell, Quinlan, G Easterby, O’Gara, Dempsey

England: Lewsey, Robinson, Greenwood, Tindall, Cohen, Wilkinson, Dawson, Rowntree, Thompson, Leonard, Johnson (capt), Kay, Hill, Back, Dallaglio. Replacements: West, Woodman, Grewcock, Worsley, Bracken, Grayson, Luger

Attendance: 47,000

Referee: Jonathan Kaplan (South Africa)

How England – and France – can spoil Paddy’s Day party

Ireland will win the title and Grand Slam by beating England, as form and logic dictates is inevitable.

Even if they lose, they might still win the title but lose the Slam. A draw, or even a defeat while earning two bonus points would both put them in an unassailable position.

There are still scenarios in which they can lose by picking up one, or no bonus points, but that would open the door for France.

Here are – hold your breath – quite a few of them…

Ireland will win title if they win, draw or lose with two bonus points.

Or if they lose but pick up one bonus point and stay ahead of France on points difference.

Or if they pick up no bonus point but France win without a bonus point, without narrowing the points difference or, obviously, fail to win.

Now close your eyes…

How can France pinch it?

France will be aiming for a handsome five-pointer at home against struggling Wales.

They need to bridge a points difference of 20 too and if they can exceed that, it would leave Ireland needing at least two match points from their game.

France could win without a bonus point and still take the title, but it would involve Ireland taking nothing against England and ceding their points difference.

These are the primary scenarios...

France beat Wales with a bonus point and Ireland lose without a bonus point, France will edge the title on match points.

France beat Wales with a bonus point and Ireland lose with a bonus point but France close the gap in points difference.

France beat Wales without a bonus point and Ireland lose without a bonus point and France close the gap in points difference.

Number of the day – 18

A reminder that despite filling in as an emergency hooker, Josh van der Flier never lost focus on his primary task, his tackle total topping the charts, with Peter O’Mahony (14) next best.

Why does a hooker have to throw lineouts?

Josh van der Flier did a fine job of slotting in as an emergency thrower at the weekend – as did former schoolboy No 2 Cian Healy at scrum-time; we recall Seán O’Brien doing something similar in Cardiff a decade ago when Rory Best was sin-binned.

But there was a time when it wasn’t unusual for different players to throw the ball in from touch.

Like most sports, rugby union has advanced through the years and the line-out is one example – from lifting to elaborate codes, line-outs are a productive try-scoring tool these days, whether via the close-in driving maul or the fiendish set play from further out.

In the 19th century, there used to be two scrum-halves (for each side of the scrum, and often one of them would also double up as a line-out thrower too).

The All Blacks who toured Europe in 1905 – led by Donegal’s Dave Gallagher – decided to ditch one of the scrum-halves and instead used a front-row forward to throw, so they could more easily launch attacks.

Many sides just used to deploy whatever winger was nearest to restart the play; there were rarely elaborate tactics at the set-piece.

Another famous All Blacks tour, the 1973 edition featuring the classic Barbarians match and THAT try, saw scrum-half Bryan Williams lob the ball in with one hand.

France’s legendary scrum-half Pierre Berbizier was throwing into the scrum as late as the inaugural World Cup; the principle seemed to be that all the forwards could get a heave on before Berbizier arrived to play the ball.

Quote of the Day

“There is a chance England can beat Ireland next week. As much as it's very slim, I have been in plenty of scenarios where we have been overwhelming favourites going into the last round of matches and been turned over.” BBC pundit and 2003 World Cup winner – and Grand Slam winner in Dublin that year – Matt Dawson