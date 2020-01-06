David Kelly: 'Connacht's resemblance to Munster is eerily similar with Champions Cup hopes hanging by a thread'

It might, indeed, have been better to wonder if the westerners were capable of getting the wheels moving at all. It seems like the province have been stuck in a rut for weeks now.

Barring the Gloucester victory in the Champions Cup, a bizarre Houdini act which rather papered over the cracks of another poor performance, the westerners have stuttered to a grinding halt after what seemed like a promising start to the campaign.

The resemblance to their southern rivals is eerily similar; both are stuttering in the league and their Champions Cup hopes are hanging by a thread, awaiting unspooling by French opposition this weekend.

You'd fancy Connacht’s chances more than Munster’s however, even if it might seem faintly preposterous to suggest that, just a week after suffering their heaviest defeat to the form team in Europe, they might somehow succeed against the second best.

Andy Friend

Their hope is predicated upon Toulouse’s level of interest in this tie; a factor which is too often prevalent in the Champions Cup of late, with some teams paying less than half-hearted attention to their efforts.

This is slightly different, of course. Toulouse are already on course for the quarter-finals and, after pitching up in Paris last Sunday, will not be expected to send all their troops to a venue where they lost three seasons ago.

Only a victory will do if Friend’s men are to maintain their flickering hopes of reaching the competition’s last eight.

With Toulouse virtually assured of top spot, Connacht are one of a number of teams aiming for one of the three best runners-up spots that would send them into the quarter-finals along with the five pool winners.

One of those spots is likely to be filled by Ulster (17 points) or Clermont (16) in Pool 3, while in Pool 4 Munster (11) and, much more probably now, Saracens (10), are jostling for a potential quarter-final in the Aviva against Leinster.

Northampton and Glasgow have nine points in their respective pools so Connacht are well down the pecking order but a win of any description might, at least, trouble the mathematicians ahead of the final pool game in Montpellier.

That presupposes Connacht will still be interested in how the numbers might tot up at that stage.

Even if they achieve another famous victory this weekend, their chances of progression will remain perched somewhere nearer to none than slim.

Gloucester’s utter indifference, even though they currently lie second, might only be salved by the fact they are at home against an equally disinterested Montpellier.

And so for Connacht, that will mean a decision will have to be made regardless of what happens this weekend – do they prioritise returning to the Champions Cup next season rather than straining to prolong their interest in this one?

Ultan Dillane of Connacht in action against Todd Gleave of Gloucester during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool 5 clash at The Sportsground in Galway last month. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

"At the same time you want to make sure you don’t keep getting licked like that, so it’s a real fine balance," says Friend, who was reflecting on the Leinster drubbing, but might just as easily have been referring to the equally jarring Ulster reverse.

"You don’t go out to lose games, you go out to win them. There comes a time though when the reality hits. Every contest we enter we firmly believe we can win.

"But at some stage we need to pin our colours to the mast and say we need to focus on the Pro14."

They do have a proud record at home in Europe, however; unbeaten since 2015, their own professional pride, as well as the urgings from patient supporters and sponsors, will demand a performance.

"I'll always tell you we can win. What will determine that is the opening 20 minutes. If we deliver an opening 20 minutes like Leinster, we haven’t got a snowball’s chance.

"Let’s hope we don’t see that again. They have to come to us. We know if we kick loosely or don’t make tackles, they’re going to hurt us.

"But if we can front up and do some of the things we have done in other games this season, we have a dead set chance."

Online Editors