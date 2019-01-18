David Hawkshaw to captain Ireland U-20s as Six Nations squad confirmed

David Hawkshaw will captain the Ireland U-20s for the upcoming Six Nations campaign as head coach Noel McNamara named a 40-strong squad.

The group will head to Fota Island next week for a training camp in preparation for their opening game against England at Irish Independent Park on February 1.

A two-time Senior Cup winner with Belvedere College, Hawkshaw has also played hurling for the Dublin minors, but he has turned his full focus to rugby after securing a place in the Leinster Academy.

Hawkshaw will be ably assisted by Leinster lock Charlie Ryan and Munster scrum-half Craig Casey, who have been named as Ireland's vice-captains.

There is healthy representation from all four provinces, while Oli Morris (Saracens) is the only player from the exiles system included.

Hooker Billy Scannell will be hoping to follow in his older brothers' footsteps as Munster's Niall and Rory are full internationals.

Another younger brother of a current Munster player is also named as Josh Wycherley will be eager to make a similar impact as Fineen did for the U-20s recently.

There are five players back from last year's squad, including Harry Byrne, younger brother of Ross, who will be expected to be the starting out-half for the second consecutive year.

Connacht are well represented with the likes of Niall Murray, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Colm Reilly, while Ulster's Angus Kernohan, Azur Allison and Stewart Moore provide the northern province with strong options.

"It’s always an exciting time when the Six Nations comes around and things have been building well since before Christmas," McNamara said.

"We had two good run outs against Leinster and Munster Development sides where the players had the opportunity to put their hands up for selection for this squad.

"There’s a lot of talent in the playing group, and we’re looking forward to seeing these young men run out in the green jersey over the coming weeks.

"We also have a new home this season in Irish Independent Park, which is a great venue and I’m sure there will be a superb atmosphere when we welcome England and France under lights on Friday evenings.”

Forwards:

Azur Allison (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Ryan Baird (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

Tom Clarkson (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

Giuseppe Coyne (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

Brian Deeney (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

John Hodnett (UCC RFC/Munster)

Paddy Kelly (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

Ryan Lomas (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

Luke Masters (Shannon RFC/Munster)

David McCann (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

JJ McKee (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

John McKee (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Michael Milne (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Martin Moloney (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Niall Murray (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

Scott Penny (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Charlie Ryan (UCD RFC/Leinster) * Vice-Captain

Billy Scannell (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians RFC/Connacht) *

Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)

Josh Wycherley (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

Backs:

Harry Byrne (Lansdowne FC/Leinster) *

Craig Casey (Shannon RFC/Munster) Vice-Captain

Jake Flannery (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Sean French (Cork Constitution RFC/Munster)

Cormac Foley (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)

David Hawkshaw (Clontarf FC/Old Belvedere) Captain

Ben Healy (Garryowen RFC/Munster)

Bruce Houston (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Iwan Hughes (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University RFC / Ulster) *

James McCarthy (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) *

Stewart Moore (Malone RFC/Ulster)

Oli Morris (Saracens / IQ Rugby)

Aaron O’Sullivan (UCD RFC/Leinster/IQ Rugby)

Conor Phillips (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

Colm Reilly (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

Rob Russell (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

Liam Turner (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

*Denotes Previously Capped at U20 level

Online Editors