David Hawkshaw leads Connacht to bonus-point win in Brive

David Hawkshaw of Connacht during the EPCR Challenge Cup Pool A Round 2 win over CA Brive at the Stade Amédée-Doménech in Brive, France. Photo by Manuel Blondeau/Sportsfile

Connacht put themselves through an unnecessary nervous finish but they were still good value for their bonus-point win in a fiery Challenge Cup contest at Stade Amedée-Domenech.

Connacht wrapped up the bonus point three minutes after the restart when they pushed 25 points clear but Brive, despite having a man sent off and two more in the bin, got it down to just a converted try five minutes from time.

There was little between the teams in the opening quarter but then former Connacht No 8 Abraham Papali’I was sent off for a no-arms tackle on Shamus Hurley-Langton.

Earlier another former Connacht player Tietie Tuimauga escaped without sanction when he and the other prop Daniel Brennan caught Paul Boyle high, forcing the Connacht captain to go off injured.

New signing Nicolas Sanchez gave Brive an early boost when Argentina’s all-time top scorer converted a penalty from the left after nine minutes.

But Connacht got on top and out-half David Hawkshaw scored after a series of penalties, with Conor Fitzgerald converting to make it 7-3 after 14 minutes.

Connacht made the most of Papali’i’s dismissal to stretch the cover and centre Tom Daly finished after a series of surges from a scrum inside the 22.

Brive went down to 13 men eight minutes from the break when lock Tevita Ratuva was binned for a high tackle on Hawkshaw and it took Connacht less than a minute to punish them, going wide for Diarmuid Kilgallen to score in the left corner. Fitzgerald’s superb touchline conversion made it 21-3 at the break.

The home crowd, incensed by many of the decision of English referee Adam Leal were further outraged before the interval when Hawkshaw escaped sanction for a tackle which left Sanchez with a nasty facial injury which forced him to go off.

There was a further injury set-back for Connacht just before the interval when lock Gavin Thornbury was stretchered off with what looked a serious knee injury.

Read More

He was replaced by Niall Murray who came on to join his debutant brother Darragh in the second row. The brothers combined to set up the bonus point three minutes after the restart with hooker Shane Delahunt finishing, and Fitzgerald adding the extras to push the lead out to 28-3.

Brive were just back to 14 men when replacement hooker Vano Karkadze was yellow-carded after 47 minutes but this time Connacht were unable to use the extra men to pull further ahead.

Instead, it was Brive who hit back going into the final quarter with replacement out-half Tom Raffy chipping and touchind down despite the best efforts of Daly, with Thomas Laranjeira converting to make it 28-10.

Fitzgerald added a penalty for Connacht before Brive grabbed a second when Haiti native Kevin Fabien scored after he had initiated the move a phase earlier with a superb break. Laranjeira added the touchline conversion to cut the gap to 31-17 eleven minutes from time.

It got even more precarious for Connacht five minutes from time when Fabien beat Fitzgerald on the outside to score in the corner, with Laranjeira’s conversion cutting the gap to a converted try, but Connacht finished the game on the offensive.

Brive – S Tuicuvu (T Laranjeira 56); K Fabien (Tuimauga 48-57), N Lee, S Arnold, W Douglas; N Sachez (T Raffy 37-41, 53), P Abadie (E Sanga 53); D Brennan (N Fraissenon 28, 75), F Dufour (V Karkadze 18), T Tuimaugu (P Ceccarli; R van Eerten, T Ratuva (J Delannoy 47); R Marais, S Hireche (M Voisin 56), A Papali’Ii.

Connacht – C Fitzgerald; A Byrne (B Ralston 47), B Aki (O McNuklty 68), T Daly, D Kilgallen; D Hawkshaw, K Marmion (C Reilly 41); P Dooleyn (J Duggan 47), S Delahunt (D Heffernan 68), S Illo (D Roberston-McCoy 47); D Murra, G Thornbury (N Murray 41); O Dowling, S Hurley-Langton, P Boyle (C Booth 19).

Ref – A Leal (England).