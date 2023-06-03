David Corkery on his fight against anxiety and depression – and being ‘villainised’ for suing the IRFU

Former Ireland and Munster star David Corkery has opened up about the physical and mental impact of playing professional rugby in ‘the Wild West’ and also why he is being “villainised” for suing the IRFU.

In a lengthy interview with The Irish Times, Corkery, who retired from the game at the age of 27, has spoken about how he constantly put his body on the line, not knowing the full facts behind the effects of concussion.

Corkery, now 50, also spoke about his descent into depression and why he wants to make rugby “a safer and better place” insisting the last thing he wants is to ‘bring down’ the game.

Speaking of the anxiety he has suffered during his rugby career and after retiring early, he said: “Night time is the hardest. You’re in bed, looking at the ceiling, and one problem leads into another problem and into another problem. The spiral becomes bigger and bigger.

"The hole becomes deeper and deeper. You can’t sleep. Then the sweats come. Night sweats. At my worst, five or six years ago, I would change the bed four times a night.

"You can feel the hairs on your hand and you know the sweats are coming and it just comes out of every orifice, every pore.”

He added: “The head was constantly going. What if I get injured? What if this happens? What if that happens?’

“Just, the body was f****d, like. I couldn’t enjoy myself. I couldn’t see a future. I was always worried about the next injury. The next contract terms and talks.

"If I met someone that I hadn’t seen in five years they would have seen a different person. More cautious. A scared individual. There was fear all the time.”

Corkery’s elite rugby playing career started just as the game was transitioning from amateur to professional in the mid-1990s.

After being named as Ireland’s player of the 1995 World Cup a host of professional contract offers came his way..

Ultimately, he signed for Bristol, despite a lucrative offer from Gloucester.

“I probably should have gone to Gloucester – which was more like Munster. Bristol weren’t ready for the professional era. We were given gym programmes to be as big and strong was we possibly could,” he told the Irish Times.

"So, I got up to over 20 stone with a 22-inch neck. But I lost all my flexibility, all my speed. If you ran at me, grand, I’d kill you, but if you ran to the side, I couldn’t catch you. In training it was constant collision, collision, collision, collision.

“As rugby players, we spent most of our time pretending we weren’t injured. Did the physical side of the game appeal to me? Yeah, absolutely. I loved it.

"I would have been an agricultural player, that’s the way I would describe myself. You were the enforcer, the hard man, the hit man. [As a flanker] you were the guy put out there to look after the outhalf. You take the hits for him. You were happy to do it. There was no problem.

“And when you carried the ball you were to do exactly the opposite to the opposition – run at the number 10, try to bowl them over and try to inflict as much injury as possible upon them.

"You were told to go out and run at that f***er and run him over. That was the game. The harder I could run at someone, the better it was.

"That was my job, to stop guys. A lot of the professional union teams brought in coaches from rugby league for the organisational side of things and then that turned into another s**tfest of hits.”

“I would go back to my bedroom [after a morning training session] and my body would scream at me. That’s the best way to describe it.

"You’re just lying on the bed and everything is screaming at you in pain. I would lie there and think that I would have to get up again at two o’clock. You’d get out of bed and nothing would work.

"Everything would be slow. So then, you’d start popping the painkillers and the anti-inflammatories, just to get by. Just to get by.

“Then there was the injections. I’m not going to lie, I did take injections just to go training, let alone play in a game.

"You were pumped full of cortisone. You broke a finger – you got it shot up and you played. And it was my choice.

"That was the other thing. I could have said no. And I wanted to play. But, like, you were taking shots just to go training, not alone to play matches.

“Again, maybe it was the way I played. I never held back, ever in my life, foolishly. You went head on into everything. Close the eyes and hope for the best.”

Corkery went on to win 27 Ireland caps between 1994 and 1999, and insists he never refused to play a game.

“I’d play five games in a day if I could. I’d keep going – if I could,” he said.

While physical injuries were easy to treat, a lack of education around concussion at the time meant head injuries weren’t treated as seriously as they are now.

“If you were to ask me the question, ‘Would I let my kids play rugby today?’ The answer is yes. ‘Would I let my kids play rugby (if it was like) when I was playing?’ The answer would be no. It was a different game.

“That’s where education is such a massive thing now in this whole concussion thing. If the players understand the consequences, then they won’t act as stupidly as the players in my era did, or as I did – looking to get back on the field. I thought every minute was my last minute in rugby. I just wanted to play, play, play, play, as much as I could.

“The one that really gets me is, ‘You knew the risks before you picked up a ball’. We didn’t know the risks. I knew I could break my fingers, I knew I could break my shoulder. I knew I could get cut or lacerated or whatever – that’s fine. That’s my decision. But no one ever told me that my brain can be injured. Nobody ever sat me down and said, ‘David, there’s a chance that you could injure your brain and have long-term issues’.

“If I had known that at the time, would I have played? I probably don’t think I would have. Why would I want to see myself have a diagnosis of early-onset dementia? Why would anybody do that?”

"It was the Wild West – that’s the best way to describe it. And the lower you went the more Wild West it became.

“I was knocked out on a few occasions. I’ve got up and I’ve said, ‘Yeah, I’m fine, there’s nothing wrong with me’. And the whole world would be spinning around me.

"I know I’m on a rugby field and that’s about the height of it. Back in our day I think there was a six-week mandatory exclusion if you got knocked out. That wasn’t policed. You could be back training the following Monday.

“Or, nine times out of 10, you went off the pitch for 10 minutes, you got a bucket of water over the head and you went back on.

"I remember on one particular occasion I was seeing three of everything. ‘Just hit the guy in the middle so.’ That’s what I was told. That’s what was said to me.

"So, you’d go back on – and you were bulling to go back on. You’ll do anything to get back on the field. But that shouldn’t have been the player’s choice. It shouldn’t have been."

Corkery also talks about his early retirement and starting over again and calling time on his career after coming through a six-month rehabilitation from an Achilles injury.

“Retiring from playing was a weight off my shoulders, but the subsequent years were horrible,” he said.

"Just the void between being a pro – or even playing sport – and having nothing, was cataclysmic. I had nothing ready, nothing prepared. There was nothing back then, no support for finishing up. It was the day the phone stopped ringing. And then the black dog in the corner (depression) was barking all the time.”

Since retirement, Corkery worked for two years as a development officer with the Munster Branch of the IRFU, however depression often got the better of him.

“No matter what I did, or what success I had [with teams], there was always just a deep, dark hole,” he said.

"There was no positivity. There was nothing there. My emotions, I couldn’t control them at all. If I was speaking to someone on the street, I’d feel my eyes well up and I’d say, ‘I have to head away there,’ or whatever.

“The coaching aspect of it really cemented with me that there’s something not right here. I couldn’t make a speech [to a team] without crying. You’re doing a prematch speech and you’re breaking down.

"If I was showing someone how to lift in the lineout I’d nearly start crying. It got worse and worse and worse and worse. I coached for 10 or 15 years, but two or three years ago I just said, ‘I can’t do it any more’.

"Even driving home in the car I’d start roaring crying because we lost or I might have had an argument with one of the players.”

The collapse ofthe Celtic Tiger in the mid-2000s also hit Corkery hard.

After getting a job as a compliance manager with a supermarket chain, Corkery found he couldn’t handle the environment and after a year he left.

“Did I often think, driving to work, ‘I’ll pull the wheel to the side and just plough into something?’ Yeah, loads of times. I didn’t. I suppose you kept going for the family and the kids.

“It’s the questions, they just go around and round and round. You’re there, ‘Why am I like this? Why is this happening? Why can’t I come out of it?’ Did my quality of life disintegrate? Oh completely – completely and utterly.”

In 2020 it was announced that a UK law firm Ryland Legal Limited was assembling a class action on behalf of rugby players in that region who had been diagnosed with early-onset dementia and other neurological impairments.

Last year, Dublin-based law firm, Maguire McClafferty (in tandem with Ryland Legal), sought to take a similar action in Ireland.

Corkery was invited to go for tests to check that his long-term depression was consistent with symptoms exhibited by his former rugby playong colleagues in the UK.

The tests reveals evidence of brain injury caused by repeated blows to the head.

“I went for MRIs, neurological testing, psychological testing and the results came back positive for CTE [chronic traumatic encephalopathy], and all those concussion related injuries. From those results I was told I was going to have ongoing, long-term issues,” he said.

“I had gone for all the other tests, but I wanted to be certain. I wanted confirmation that there were issues there. I wasn’t going to do this [the class action] lightly. There are parts of my brain that are abnormal compared to the average person my age, as a result of impact. They can tell me that now. I have clinical proof that there is damage there.

“The doctor [in Birmingham] was able to show me the parts of my brain that had been injured through impact. I said is there any chance it could be genetics, or something else? He said, ‘Have you ever been in a car crash?’ I said no. He said, ‘Did you ever fall off a horse?’ No. ‘It has to be rugby.’

“I was telling him about my emotions and he said ‘That’s the part of the brain that was damaged’. He said, ‘See the red mark on the brain? That’s where you’re injured and this is going to have long-term effects’. He mentioned early-onset dementia. They can’t predict when.

“They can slow it down with drugs, but these drugs are very much in their infancy. There are a couple of trials going on at the moment. I’m not going down that route. If they could say to me, ‘Look, it’s going to have no [adverse] affect on you, it will slow everything down, and you’ll have a better quality of life,’ then I probably would. But I’m not becoming what we were in the 1990s, which was guinea pigs for the professional game. That’s what we were.”

Corkery also revealed that he does not have the support of the Irish rugby community for being part of the class action.

“I feel like I’m being villainised by the whole rugby community because I’m taking this action. That I’m jumping on a bandwagon,” he said.

"Has that been expressed to me? Yeah, on social media – more by people that I don’t know than by people that I do know.

"Rugby gave me so many friends and some of those friends have now disappeared since the whole concussion thing broke and the names were publicised. They’re just gone.

“What I worry about now is not knowing my kids in the future. Being able to provide for them. It’s about safeguarding my future. Will I need care? [I worry about] what other people are thinking. There’s definitely a guilt thing there.

“Bringing down rugby is the last thing I want to do. I want to make it a safer and better place. I want people to enjoy it, like I enjoyed it in my younger days. Rugby has given me so much. I’ve seen the world because of rugby. I’ve had unbelievable experiences.

“I don’t want to scare anybody, but there is an educational piece that has to be done. It has to be rolled out for every player from the age of 10 – from when they can understand what concussion is and the consequences. And educate, educate, educate. Let the player understand. That’s the big thing – education."