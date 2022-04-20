For a while now we’ve felt Ulster coach Dan McFarland is straining every sinew not to let loose at another post-match interview.

There is a highlights reel to be put together here but events of the last few weeks would be as good as any. The venues change but the script stays the same: the coach rolls a grenade into the referee’s room with the pin still in, so it’s not like he’s caused an explosion all on his own.

Everything about his demeanour illustrates the extraordinary pressure of coaching in high profile professional sport.

Rugby has neither the cash nor the profile of football, but in any given game there is a raft of extra things that can go wrong. Its continuity and physicality open the door to refereeing decisions literally every few seconds. That brings uncertainty. Coaches don’t like uncertainty.

McFarland’s frustration appears to be threefold: poor and costly decisions by referees or/and their colleagues; poor and costly decisions by his players; poor recruitment by him.

On the first issue the most recent episode had a nail-biting conclusion on the field, against Toulouse last Saturday night, but we were given a glimpse of what might unfold in the opening minute. Ulster were setting up to exit from the kick-off when Marcus Rea was poached by Anthony Jelonch.

Even then there was a feeling of unease, not just because Ulster had signed off the first leg by conceding a readily avoidable try - so effectively this was more of the same - but the decision from referee Matthew Carley was one of those examples where the letter of the law wins hands down over the spirit of the law.

When that happens you know you’re in trouble. Would Jelonch have been able to filch the ball if he hadn’t gone off his feet momentarily to establish balance before the steal? Of course not. Carley got it wrong and the tone was set.

To bookend this blind spot in the referee’s view of what matters and what doesn’t he later blew James Hume for going off his feet at a breakdown when the poacher had withdrawn gracefully from the scene.

Expand Close Antoine Dupont of Toulouse scores his side's third and winning try during the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg match against Ulster at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile / Facebook

There is a simple rule of thumb to follow here: if the offence has a material effect on the game then penalise it; if not then let it go and explain why you’re letting it go as you motor on.

Of course over the two legs Ulster were complicit in their downfall and it puts McFarland in an awkward spot now, for it’s impossible to see how this can be fixed without some expensive and painful decisions.

It is inescapable that some of Ulster’s go-to men are not good enough to get the team over the line at the business end of the season.

They might get through a URC obstacle course with a handful of things going their way on the run-in but Europe is off-limits until the quality changes.

Alan O’Connor and Billy Burns are both in the frame here. So is Duane Vermeulen. O’Connor’s qualities as a leader, a grunt, an utterly selfless player when others might stop to ask questions, is the glue that binds teams together. Along with Burns he is very influential and popular with playing and coaching staff alike.

Unfortunately that same glue can lose its adhesiveness when the stakes are raised in the medal races. Would Andy Farrell consider O’Connor ahead of Kieran Treadwell for example, whose form has earned him recognition now at the top table and who will travel to New Zealand in the summer?

When McFarland recruited Sam Carter three seasons ago they were getting a 16 cap Wallaby to fill the leadership void left by Rory Best.

Shoulder and concussion issues have played a part in that not coming to pass, in which case O’Connor has been worth every cent in his wage packet. This however does not make him more valuable on the biggest days.

Neither does Burns’s certainty about his place in the pecking order ahead of Ian Madigan make him the answer to Ulster’s issues at 10.

Tried and sent back from Ireland by Farrell, Burns picked up where he left off with Ulster and delivers there to the level he is capable of, which is short of the top end. For some reason this is compounded by playing John Cooney ahead of Neil Doak as his partner.

Then there is Duane Vermeulen. The Springbok probably felt he had nothing to prove when coming to Ulster – after all he is a World Cup winner and a cult figure in South Africa. He is also past his best. So is Jack McGrath.

Maybe when McFarland looks at McGrath and Vermeulen he sees, first and foremost, a British and Irish Lion and a Springbok, both coincidentally 59 cap veterans.

Both have shown great resilience to still be in the mix but that is hardly the key criterion in putting together a winning combination.

Marrying longevity with productivity is not an exact science. McFarland has been rewarded for his perseverance with Marty Moore for example.

Seven years since his last Ireland cap the 31 year old tight head is still an asset and well worth his place.

But McGrath now brings none of what made him a Lion, and Vermeulen looks no more than a decent number eight. Is he delivering that much more than Sean Reidy?

It’s hard to know if Friday night against Munster offers the sort of quick turnaround typically welcomed by players in the wake of a serious setback. After going toe to toe with the giant Toulouse pack on successive weekends some fresh legs would be good.

That might not fit in with McFarland’s plan to pick only those he trusts. If this one doesn’t end well the post match press conference should be conducted at a safe distance.