Dan McFarland's positive spin can’t disguise Ulster's Irish prop dilemma

‘We have an exciting stable of young Irish-qualified props at Ulster, so to be able to support their development alongside some world class operators is great news for everyone associated with Ulster and Irish rugby. As a club that is intent on consistently competing for championships, we’re always looking to add to and improve our squad — this includes recruiting players to be a part of the Ulster Rugby family, but most importantly to support and drive the development of young players within our pathway.”

Quite the statement. This is like Ulster coach Dan McFarland, in the style of gardening guru Monty Don, saying he’s been nurturing the most wonderful plants out the back and now he’s going to stick a hedge in front of them. The best bit is that the light-blocking presence of the hedge is somehow going to fast-track the shrubs into something beautiful and strong. Yes, it seems odd doesn’t it?

Or maybe not. McFarland craves success in Ulster the way his plants need water. Fair enough. He has brought stability to the set-up in Ravenhill after a delayed start. Where previously there was rancour and unrest now there is order, a decent squad spirit, and a clear ambition to gather silver trinkets. In closing that circle however the coach has to deal with a dilemma.

The relationship between any province and Lansdowne Road means no man is an island. Or at the least there is a bridge to head office, and at any time a rep from Lansdowne Road might use it to arrive at speed with a bean counter to check all is in order.

On the panel of props accompanying this piece you’ll see that, on the face of it, the ratio of Ireland Qualified players (IQs) to Non Ireland Qualified players (NIQs) is very healthy. Except for Ulster prop forwards. There is a reason for this.

The Ulster Academy was once the nursery held up in the childcare industry as a text book cul de sac: a load of lads went in, but not much quality found the wee gap at the far end. That picture has changed in recent years to one where a raft of quality players are now producing on a weekly basis in the senior ranks. Problem is, they’re nearly all backs: Jacob Stockdale, Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Ethan McIlroy and Nathan Doak have all come through in the last five years.

The same Academy has not been churning out forwards. And when it comes to props there are scientists in labs across the province juggling genes like a barman on cocktail night, but so far there’s no sign of the magic mix.

This brings us to another problem: the two most effective scrummaging props in McFarland’s squad are 100 per cent Ireland qualified — one already has 10 caps, the last earned against Scotland in the 2015 Six Nations — but the Ireland mothership considers them satellites unworthy of a visit.

So Marty Moore, the man with the 10 caps, and Andrew Warwick — the man with neither the possession nor prospect of a cap — are to be seen only on active service for the Red Hand. It’s fair to say neither would be the prototype international prop forward.

Moore used to have a bad rep on the conditioning front. It is possible that instead of droning on about being the ‘best version of himself’ he might have occasionally taken the easier option. It is possible that instead of ‘reaching out’ for advice on the optimal nutrition he might have reached out for a bag of something with a lot of colours on the front, and made a crackling sound when squeezed. Whatever route Moore has taken, and whether or not he could have travelled further and faster, right now he is Ulster’s best scrummaging tighthead. As for Warwick, a lad who has soldiered with him over many days says: “I know yer man they’re bringing in [Rory Sutherland] and he’s decent, but I’d be surprised if he’s a better scrummager than Waz.”

McFarland is not unique among provincial coaches in having players on his books with no international potential. Stephen Archer for example is important to Graham Rowntree in Munster but he will never again be hearing from Andy Farrell. In Connacht the folks in the Clan Stand would tell you the injustice meted out to Denis Buckley, who remains uncapped having hit the 200 mark for his province a year ago, should be referred to a higher court in Europe.

But Ulster are out on their own with Warwick and Moore. The question is can they be overtaken in the near future by Callum Reid, already on public view, and academy lads George Saunderson and Scott Wilson. You ask what’s happened to Eric O’Sullivan?

If O’Sullivan was on Joe Schmidt’s radar ahead of the 2019 World Cup you might wonder why he won’t raise a blip for Farrell in France next year. Those performances where he was getting noticed for his contribution around the field are gone. McFarland does not rate him as a scrummager. It’s possible the coach reckons it’s bad luck to have got precious little out of Jack McGrath and then to see O’Sullivan go backwards — literally sometimes at the scrum.

There was no bad luck with McGrath however. By the time he arrived in Ravenhill he was virtually done and dusted. Leinster lads looked at that bit of business and shook their heads.

That’s the background to Ulster shopping for a loosehead. Last week a spokesperson for the province corrected our list of their prop roster by saying the arrival of Springbok Steven Kitshoff next year was “speculation”. Or at least it was speculation that he’s already signed.

Our understanding is that he was quite open about the plan when having dinner in South Africa with some Ulster players last season, and was due to kick off this season in Belfast, but it’s been delayed until post RWC. Then the signing of Sutherland was a neat piece of opportunism facilitated by the demise of Worcester.

So in a jiffy Ulster will have back-to-back high profile international looseheads. The IRFU are okay with this seemingly, despite the negative impact for Ireland, because Ulster are light in that department and Kitshoff will be picking up the salary Duane Vermeulen leaves behind.

When the Springbok number eight arrived last year at least McFarland didn’t let off the handbrake on the gush about what he would do for developing Ulster’s back-rowers. He left it at what Vermeulen would do for the winning mindset. The coach should have kept it up too for the signing of Sutherland, and the agreement with the unnamed Kitshoff. Instead he went full bore. To present it as a gift for those learning their trade is an insult.