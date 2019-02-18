Dan Carter is back at Racing 92 as a 'medical joker' for the remainder of the season
Former All Black Dan Carter is coming back to Racing 92 as an injury replacement after being released by Japan's Top League champions Kobelco Steelers, the French Top 14 club said on Sunday.
The 36-year-old is expected to cover at flyhalf as Pat Lambie was forced into retirement because of ongoing effects of concussion.
"Carter is back," Racing 92 wrote on their Twitter account, without elaborating.
Carter, who played for the Parisian club from 2015-18, won the World Cup twice with New Zealand in 2011 and 2015.
View this post on Instagram
Excited to be joining my Ciel et Blanc brothers for the remainder of the Top 14 Season in France. I’m coming back mid season as a Medical Joker. It was very sad to hear about @patlambie_’s decision to retire as he has done so much for international rugby. Thank you to my family for their continued support, and thank you to @racing92 for the opportunity. I’m looking forward to getting back on the pitch! #rugby #top14 #sports #france
Online Editors
Related Content
- Tony Ward: 'Great players though they are, 'Paddy-come-latelies' are benefiting from flawed system'
- 'There is precedent with Johnny Sexton' - Luke Fitzgerald thinks Ireland should bring two exiles in from the cold
- Ewan MacKenna: 'Time for rugby to wake up and ask not if damage is being done, but how bad that damage will be'
- Simon Zebo expresses 'big concern' for Johnny Sexton but doesn't think Scotland did anything wrong in targeting him