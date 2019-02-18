Dan Carter is back at Racing 92 as a 'medical joker' for the remainder of the season

Independent.ie

Former All Black Dan Carter is coming back to Racing 92 as an injury replacement after being released by Japan's Top League champions Kobelco Steelers, the French Top 14 club said on Sunday.

