Damian de Allende returns to Munster training before Springbok duty calls

Damian de Allende of Munster during the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup match between Munster and Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park in Limerick last May

Damian de Allende has returned to Limerick and is currently training with Munster before he departs again for international duty.

The 29-year-old is coming off the back of a long season with South Africa following last summer's successful Lions Series, as well as the recent Rugby Championship campaign.

De Allende has been a key part of the Springboks' midfield, and he looks set to play a key role in next month's three Tests against Wales, Scotland and England, after he was included in the South Africa squad this morning.

Munster are preparing to be without their influential midfielder until December, by which time the Heineken Champions Cup will begin with games against Wasps and Castres.

Johann van Graan will be hoping De Allende comes through next month's game unscathed, particularly as he is already without his other World Cup winner RG Snyman.

Ahead of this weekend's trip to Swansea to take on the Ospreys, the Munster head coach has a couple of injury worries, as De Allende's fellow centre Rory Scannell is following the return-to-play protocols after suffering a head injury during Saturday's win over Connacht.

Thomas Ahern will miss the Ospreys game through illness, but Keynan Knox and James French are due to return to training following respective knocks.

Snyman (knee), Rowan Osborne (head), Jason Jenkins (thigh), Roman Salanoa (knee) and Chris Farrell (abdomen) remain unavailable.