You think you know someone, but you really only know what they choose to show you. Over the past week, two former teammates of mine have been in the news for very different reasons.

Both are giants of men, standing over 6ft 6 inches, and both played second-row. Hookers tend to have the same mentality as props but I feel their relationship with their second-rows is often even tighter.

They are the ones who put their power and their force through your spine in the scrum to attack the opposition eight, but are also often the target for your lineout throws and mine needed some extra flexibility to catch! They need you and you need them and that bond grows quickly.

I played with Damian Browne in Connacht and with Ryan Caldwell, the former Ulster lock, for Ireland and both have fascinating stories to tell.

Expand Close Ryan Caldwell. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ryan Caldwell. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

It’s often said that athletes die twice, the first time when they retire from sport. For elite athletes who have dedicated their lives to a sport, what happens when your time comes to an end? If you aren’t an athlete then who are you?

Retiring in your 20s or 30s can be scary for men or women who are conditioned not to show fear. I have probably followed the stereotypical post-playing career options by going into coaching, working in the media and joining the corporate speaking circuit.

However, I am very conscious that those opportunities are scarce and may be fleeting.

I always feel fortunate that when I left school rugby was still an amateur sport and I had stints working in marketing for a hotel and as a sales rep for Astra Zeneca before rugby went properly professional.

I was conscious that I would need a new career one day and it didn’t scare me, despite not knowing what that career would be.

What pro rugby players do after retirement is wide and varied, but I find it fascinating.

John Hayes is farming in Bruff; Malcolm O’Kelly is selling knees and hips to surgeons; Conor O’Loughlin co-founded and built a sports tech platform called Glofox which was recently sold for €200m; Shane Horgan is a lawyer and a director with the Soccer Aid charity; Emmet Byrne went back and studied medicine and is a GP; Darren Cave has a chain of coffee and donut shops in Belfast; Barry Murphy is a full-time musician. But if you asked me who would become an adventurer and a meditation coach, I never would have given you the names Browne and Caldwell.

Damian Browne’s nickname when he broke into the Connacht team as a 20-year-old was ‘House’ because he was built like one. He had enormous strength and was the type of player you could build a pack of forwards around.

Read More

He went on to play in Brive and Oyonnax when French rugby was filthy and more than held his own while gaining the respect of all the ‘hard men’ of French rugby. He was always a quiet man in the dressing room, a deep thinker. But he was incredibly sound and reliable.

Browne now takes on challenges to pay the bills, but also to help him find his inner peace. He is an extreme adventurer and last week he became the first man to row from New York to Galway.

He tried to climb Mount Everest last year but was thwarted by a Covid outbreak at base camp which delayed the expedition.

They missed their window, the weather closed in before they could climb. Everest is the final part of a climbing challenge for Browne as he has already reached the summits of Mount Vinson, Denali, Aconcagua, Mount Elbrus, Carstensz Pyramid and Kilimanjaro. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him go back and climb it successfully.

He had already rowed the Atlantic Ocean once before as part of a race in 2018, from the Canaries to Antigua, which took him 63 days as the weather and the currents are more favourable that far south. It was part of an official event and there is a certain degree of comfort and safety in that.

This time he was at sea for 112 days and endured some of the worst weather imaginable. He was down to his last two oars from the six he started with and when one broke on his approach to Galway in a heavy swell, he couldn’t steer the boat and ended up crashing into the rocks near Furbo beach and having to be rescued.

Damian can’t swim, which I struggle to get my head around, but I suppose if you get into trouble in the middle of the Atlantic, being able to swim only delays the inevitable.

To be able to leave your wife and child at home, to push your body and mind to places few can even comprehend is a strength in Damian that I never would have known he had.

His explanation for how he does it is fascinating: “Solitude has never been a problem. I’m drawn to windows of the mind that people rarely, if ever, look through.

I seek out states of suffering, journey down dark paths to places that others only find by accident. This is my life, these are my choices. Unless you push yourself into those places on a regular basis you cannot possibly understand what I am on about. Even I’ll forget if I don’t return to the edge soon. That’s been my life after rugby.”

Damian has achieved what most ex-professional athletes seek yet fail to discover for the rest of their lives — to become better known for something other than what you were best at. Damian was lucky. He was prepared and had plans, adventures, travels, and challenges to complete.

He will be highly sought after as a speaker and rightly so and that will help pay the bills and for the next adventure. He wanted to cycle from the top of Alaska to the tip of Argentina and motorbike the west coast of Africa, through every country from Morocco to Cape Town, before he left New York for Galway.

I can only imagine what or where his mind turned to as he rowed his boat alone for three months.

Ryan Caldwell is 38 and has set up his own business in Belfast, Inner Evolution, which teaches students meditation and breath work. All in his life seems calm and settled, but he has had his equivalent of the Atlantic Ocean challenge to get here. He wasn’t lucky. He wasn’t prepared and didn’t have a second career plan.

I remember him as a wild young man who was highly abrasive and ill-disciplined on the pitch, but innocent and at times shy and insecure off it. He had long levers and was quick and in a time when there was more space on the field he was able to use those long arms to get offloads away.

The last time I trained with him was in 2007 at UL. It was the last session before the Ireland coach Eddie O’Sullivan picked his squad for the Rugby World Cup in France.

We were both in the second string as we did some 15 v 15. It was the last chance to impress and it’s far easier to be negative in this type of session without a referee and possible sanctions, and there were the usual frustrations in the second group about game time and rotations.

We were disrupting the flow of the session and Caldwell got a belt that led to him being hospitalised. I have been involved in, and witnessed, many a fight at training, but never saw a physical reaction like that and to be honest, most of the people there were very worried for his health.

Caldwell ended up leaving Ulster and Irish rugby, moving to Bath and Exeter, but had to retire at 30 with degenerate hip problems. He subsequently had both hips replaced and became addicted to pain killers and recreational drugs.

“Everything in my life had gone into rugby, I had no Plan B and that scared me, but then I had expected to play the game until I was about 35 or 36,” he said in an interview in The Irish Times last week.

“I thought I had a few years left. It just stopped. I had a loss of identity, rugby resonated so hard all of my life. I was just known as that rugby player. I was the rugby guy. It just stopped, one week I was playing rugby, the next I wasn’t.”

His life slipped out of control. In Belfast he got involved with a bad crowd, became involved in drugs and violence, and ended up in Maghaberry Prison twice. His life hit rock bottom before he bought a one-way ticket to Bogota and bused his way to a retreat centre in a Columbian jungle.

Over six weeks he weaned himself off drugs, got clean again and came back to Belfast determined to sort out his life. He is teaching people how to meditate and breathe.

Success for Caldwell will be to stay out of trouble short term and long term to become known as something else rather than Ryan Caldwell, the rugby player or trouble maker. To get there he will have to win back the trust of family and friends.

My father used to tell us as kids, ‘Old friends are best.’ Damian and Ryan are old friends, and I wish them all the best.