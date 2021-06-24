Daly’s patience pays off as centre eyes first cap

If Tom Daly didn’t have his own personal milestone to be celebrating, he might well have been feeling quite envious of his former Ireland sevens team-mates booking their ticket to the Tokyo Olympics last weekend.

Daly captained Ireland when they fell short in their attempts to qualify for the previous Olympics in Rio before he switched his focus back to pursuing his dream of representing his country in the larger code.

By his own admission, the Carlow native thought it would never happen after he found game-time hard to come by in Leinster, until a move to Connacht reignited his career.

Three years on, Daly hasn’t looked back and having been told by Andy Farrell that he was close to making the Six Nations squad earlier this year, his excellent form for Connacht this season was duly rewarded with a first international call-up.

Safe in the knowledge that he was about to link up with the Ireland squad this week, Daly was able to enjoy the sevens’ success even more.

“I played with a good chunk of the originals – Billy (Dardis), Jordan (Conroy), Harry (McNulty), Fitzy (Ian Fitzpatrick),” Daly said.

“It was incredible to watch. I was joking with Nick Timoney in the changing room, me and him played together three or four years ago and we were saying there is no way we would get into that team now.

“It was class to see what it meant to them and to Irish sevens to get to the Olympics. It was a big goal when we started and we came up short in Monaco five years ago.

“It’s scary that it was five years ago. This is really the pinnacle of sevens rugby – to play in an Olympic Games.”

For all that there are 12 uncapped players (13 including Michael Lowry who is training) in the Ireland squad for the upcoming Tests against Japan and USA, at 27, Daly is older than most of the others.

That also means he has been around the block and having taken the circuitous route to the international stage, he is determined to seize his opportunity.

“Definitely, it’s been a long time coming from my All-Ireland League days (with Lansdowne),” Daly maintained.

“I was 18 or 19 when I was playing in that. You see young lads like Jordan Larmour and Hugo (Keenan)

skyrocket into the team, go straight from the Academy, one season with Leinster and into the Ireland team,” he added.

“That wasn’t the case with me. I went the longer route around. I played on every team that was put in front of me; ‘A’ teams, provincial teams, it has taken that little bit longer.

“That makes it a little bit sweeter that I have finally got here. It is always a goal to play for Ireland but it is probably only this year that it has been an attainable goal.

“Two or three years ago I probably was a good bit off this and I might have even thought myself that this day would never come.

“The chance to play regularly in Connacht has given me the chance to show what I can do. Luckily it’s led into an Irish camp and I am delighted to be here.”

Daly has certainly benefited hugely from that extended run in the Connacht team, which came about because he was able to stay injury-free.

Looking back on his time with Leinster, the centre doesn’t have any complaints about how things worked out at his home province, and if anything, he is grateful for Connacht offering him a second chance.

“I spoke to a few of the lads who had been in before and a few of my coaches in Connacht, and they were saying, ‘You’re there on merit, you’re there because you’ve had an incredible season and you’re there because you are playing well,’” Daly added.

“So, it’s about having that confidence that you are here because you are good enough, and getting in the squad is one thing, but getting into a team and getting that first cap is another thing, and that’s really my goal for the three weeks in here.

“I’d love to play in both the games and get caps, but as I said, there are four really good centres in here as well and you’re going to have to train really well and play really well in training to get that opportunity.”