Cullie Tucker to remain part of Connacht’s new-look coaching team next season

Connacht have confirmed that Cullie Tucker will remain part of next season’s coaching staff, led by new boss Pete Wilkins.

Tucker is currently Connacht’s scrum and contact coach, with the Limerick native set to continue after signing a new three-year contract.

Tucker first joined the professional setup in the summer of 2021 as defence coach before he moved into his current role last summer.

Under his leadership, the Connacht scrum is currently ranked the best in the United Rugby Championship, with a 99pc win ratio this season.

Tucker joined Connacht in 2015 as a coach development officer before moving to the role of provincial talent coach a year later.

He then became an elite player development officer, working primarily with the forwards in the Connacht Academy and as forwards and defence coach with the Connacht Eagles.

During that time, he was head coach of the Connacht U-18s that won the 2018 inter-pro title – a first in 10 years for the province.

He was also coach of the Ireland U-18 clubs and schools team for three years, assistant coach to the Ireland U-19s, and forwards coach with Ireland U-20s between 2019 and 2021.

"I’m delighted to be staying at Connacht Rugby for another three seasons, and I’m really looking forward to working with Pete and the rest of the coaching team,” Tucker said.

“I think there’s real potential among the playing group, particularly with some of the younger players who have come on another level this season.

"It’s exciting to think about what this group can achieve in the years ahead and I want to play my part in helping them reach their potential."

Wilkins, who will take over from Andy Friend as Connacht boss next season, added: "When putting together our new coaching team, one of my first objectives was making sure Cullie remained a key part of it.

"Our scrum has been one of the major strengths this season, which is a credit to him and the players, and similarly, our contact work and at the breakdown has been very strong too.

"I’m delighted he’s chosen to remain at Connacht, give that continuity to the players, and build on the excellent foundations of the last two years."