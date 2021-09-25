Cullen switches Porter in effort to fill power vacuum against Bulls

Leinster coach Leo Cullen wasn’t getting into big seasonal predictions ahead of this opening fixture against the Bulls of Pretoria this evening, preferring to hone in on the first block of five games.

Yet the selection of Andrew Porter on the loosehead side of the scrum points to some long-term planning from a coaching ticket trying to find solutions after being overpowered at the elite end of European rugby in the past two seasons.

The arrival of Crusaders prop Michael Ala’alatoa has allowed Leinster to play with their options and Cullen cited the example of Bulls’ prop Trevor Nkayane as an inspiration for his decision to name Porter at No 1 and switch 33-year-old Cian Healy to reserve tighthead prop for tonight’s game.

Nkayane played for the Springboks against the Lions on both sides of the scrum and caused problems each time.

Emboldened by the idea of ultimately starting big games with Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong in the front-row and Healy, Dan Sheehan and Ala’alatoa on the bench, the coach will give it a try for the first few games of the season.

That could have knock-on effects for Andy Farrell. Free of the increased load that goes through the tighthead’s body at scrum-time, Porter can have a devastating effect in the loose.

Tonight, he’ll be needed against a powerful Bulls side who are the strongest of the four new South African franchises.The 2007 World Cup-winning Springbok coach, Jake White, is in charge, while Marcell Coetzee and Arno Botha are recent recruits from Ulster and Munster.

Johan Goosen, Bismarck du Plessis and Jacques du Plessis are all familiar with the European game, while they’ve a contingent of less experienced, but exciting players who will hope that their recent Currie Cup campaign will stand to them against a Leinster side playing their first game of the season.

This is close to Leinster’s European selection, with Ciarán Frawley given a real chance to stake a claim for higher honours in between Johnny Sexton and Garry Ringrose, with James Lowe back on the wing.

Cullen has spoken about his hope that the South African influx will help test his players and he’s picked a strong pack. James Ryan has a post-Lions-snub point to prove, while the back-row of Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier and Caelen Doris is rock-solid.

Leinster’s bench is strong and they’ll relish the crowd of 20,000-plus expected at the Aviva Stadium tonight. The Bulls are a different challenge, but without their Boks, the champions look too strong to be derailed at the first time of asking.

Verdict: Leinster

LEINSTER – H Keenan; R O’Loughlin, G Ringrose, C Frawley, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt), L McGrath; A Porter, D Sheehan, M Ala’alatoa; R Molony, J Ryan; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, C Doris. Reps: J Tracy, E Byrne, C Healy, R Baird, M Deegan, J Gibson-Park, R Byrne, J Osborne.

BULLS – D Kriel, C Hendricks, L Mapoe, H Vorster, M Tambwe; J Goosen, Z Burger; G Steenekamp, B du Plessis, M Smith; W Steenkamp, R Nortje; M Coetzee (capt), A Botha, E Louw. Reps: J van Zyl, S Matanzima, J van Rooyen, J Swanepoel, J du Plessis, K Johannes, C Smith, S Gans.

Ref: M Adamson (Scotland)



Leinster v Vodacom Bulls,