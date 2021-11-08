Crowley pulls strings for Cork Con to derail Garryowen

Garryowen’s unbeaten start to the Energia All-Ireland League season was ended by Cork Constitution in an enthralling clash at Dooradoyle.

With Cork Con captain Aidan Moynihan tweaking his hamstring, Munster’s Jack Crowley (pictured) started at out-half for the visitors and had a fascinating individual duel with his provincial colleague Ben Healy. Healy looked to be coming out on top, his assured kicking and an excellent individual try from 45 metres out helping the Light Blues lead 18-10.

Even though Healy scored more than him (16 points to 13), it was the 21-year-old Crowley who was smiling at the final whistle. He converted Cathal O’Flaherty’s 67th-minute try to edge Con to a hard-fought 23-21 victory.

Young Munster have climbed to Division 1A’s summit after Dan Walsh’s maul try on the hour mark guided them to a tense 19-9 win away to an Alex Kendellen-inspired UCC.

James Tarrant kicked 14 points and Munster Academy scrum-half Paddy Patterson bagged the bonus point try in UCD’s comprehensive 42-17 dismissal of Ballynahinch.

Caolan Dooley was the toast of Terenure College after landing a last-gasp penalty to overcome Dublin University 16-15 at College Park.

The young centre’s coolly-struck kick from just inside the Trinity half cleared the crossbar, as he finished with 11 points. Trinity had tries from Ronan Quinn and Louis O’Reilly, with ‘Nure crossing through winger Craig Adams.

A late intercept try from Daniel McEvoy capped off a fine Friday Night Lights triumph for Lansdowne at Clontarf. They ran out 22-5 winners, with Leinster duo Peter Dooley and Cormac Foley touching down for the second week running.

Wicklow’s spirited recovery from some heavy early losses in the Women’s All-Ireland League continued with a 15-10 win over fellow promoted club Ballincollig.

Jason Moreton’s young side outscored ‘Collig by three tries to two at Ashtown Lane, Aoibhin Stone cancelling out a Denise Redmond score before centres Sarah Gleeson and Meagan Parkinson touched down in the second half.

After Covid-19 robbed them of two recent run-outs, Railway Union were full of running in their 62-3 demolition of Suttonians at Park Avenue.

Their 10-try tally included braces from Stephanie Carroll, Nikki Caughey and Maggie MacKinnon, with Ireland-capped centre Caughey also kicking 12 points. There is only a single point between the top four teams, Old Belvedere leading the way thanks to a 28-21 bonus point success at home to an improved Cooke. Tries from pacy backs Vanessa Hullon and Alannah O’Carroll had ‘Belvo out of reach.