Covid has killed the player welfare conversation - and it's the players who will pay the price

'No player will play more than 180 minutes if selected in a matchday 23 on three occasions in a week.

'No player will start all three games in a week.

'No player will be selected in more than six matches in the seven games between 14th August and 13th September.

'A player’s training load will be managed if they are selected in three matchday squads in any given seven-day period.' - RFU’s Professional Game Board on the restart of the Gallagher Premiership.

You wouldn’t be alone if you didn’t kill some time in lockdown trawling through accounts of rugby tours past. Speculation about the proposed Lions trip to South Africa next summer made those adventures a decent place to start. The successful missions to New Zealand in 1971 and South Africa in 1974 were perfectly timed for an entity that badly needed to develop a winning habit.

The next few jaunts drew blanks, and it would be 1989 in Australia before they were back on the right side of the ledger. Like most previous tours, there was lots of violence and controversy as this unique roadshow would work its way around the country.

The schedule was always hectic: midweek and weekend games that went on and on, from one-horse towns to big cities, the Lions combined a boost to the local economy with talking points for rugby supporters around the world. Much about these trips was a source of fascination – not least the number of games played. How did the players cope?

Rugby back then was dirty and dangerous, and in between the many stoppages, it could be played at a cracking pace. Yet by the 1980s, tours of 18 games with squads of 35-38 was the model. The players were amateur. Sports science was unheard of and physiotherapy wasn’t something covered on the ‘must have’ list. Yet the players sucked up the workload, drank like the world was ending, and considered themselves privileged to be in that position. And they were.

What would they make then of the opening to this column, from a statement from the (English) RFU’s Professional Game Board released yesterday. This was their Player Welfare protocol governing the jam-packed season that has already kicked off. The detail was reached in negotiation with the Rugby Players Association (RPA).

Our first thought scanning that opener was that it referred to football. Over the years you become conditioned to clubs at the top end of the Premier League having to fight fires on a few fronts from early on in seasons that always are long. But that’s where rugby is now. The prospect of three games in a week might have been food and drink to the men who carried the flag pre-professionalism, but that was confined to a tour, and while rugby was evidently dangerous, it carried only a fraction of the force of the modern game.

Reaction to this schedule has been sober. No one is jumping off their bar stool shouting that the place will be strewn with bodies before we get past the autumn. Perhaps, this is because it was well signposted. At the Covid crossroads, the PRO14 opted to condense the end of their 2019/20 programme. Top 14 went down the same road. But Premiership Rugby ploughed straight ahead. The understanding is that they wouldn’t have got the full whack of TV money if they didn’t deliver the entire programme, but given that comes under the heading 'sensitive commercial information', it’s unlikely to be confirmed either way.

Exeter coach Rob Baxter was quick to point out that it won’t stay out of the ditch unless there is wriggle room for clubs to cope with what you might call 'circumstances' - the things that derail trains, topple governments and lay waste to the most detailed plans. Indeed Covid-19 is one great big bloody circumstance that has snotted everyone, everywhere, to some degree.

Baxter, of course, is referring to injuries. He gives the example that most clubs will have three tight heads in their squad. Subtract one for a few weeks and you’re chasing your tail. And he wants room to move. The clubs' A League, an apparently flexible competition that runs in the shadow of the Premiership, will be knocked on the head, so in theory it will be easier to cope with those circumstances.

We’ll see. If all belts are being tightened because of the effect of the virus, then deep squads, which have never looked so attractive, are not on the horizon. At least not for most clubs. So once injury does its thing, and moves into the mode we used to call a crisis, clubs will be at breaking point.

Around the negotiation tables, folks are watching this like hawks. If it’s carnage, then the Premiership will look bad for flogging the players. The RPA, the players' reps, will look supine for having allowed it to happen. If it doesn’t end up as a pilot episode for a new hospital drama, then the RPA will be bracing themselves for a bit more of the same.

'Well lads, you did it before…'

Their rationale, like that of their colleagues around the rugby world, is that when faced with critical conditions you have to stray far from your comfort zone. Do you think the players in the Southern Hemisphere are mad about a Rugby Championship that runs for six weeks back-to-back? Remember the fuss we kicked up in this part of the world at the prospect of squeezing the Six Nations below its seven-week window for five rounds?

This is all happening at a time when those who run the competitions were coming round to the idea of player welfare. Covid killed that conversation.

It remains to be seen whether or not it will kill the Lions tour. When they were running around South Africa in 1980, they had 13 players in double figures for the number of games played. With the explosion of rugby as a collision sport you never thought we’d be increasing the workload and squeezing the time to recover.