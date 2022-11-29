Cork Con's George Coomber lands unbelievable long-range penalty

There are long kicks, then there are long kicks – in the AIL last Saturday, an amazing feat of kicking was achieved by Cork Constitution's George Coombe against Ballynahinch RFC.
The penalty was taken just on the stroke of half-time, from just in front of Cork Con’s ten metre line, from about four metres in from the touchline.
There is no official number for the distance of the kick but it could be 65 metres at least.
Coomber, who represented the Ireland U20s during their Summer Series campaign in Italy, played for UCC last season but switched to their Cork rivals this year.
The visitors defeated Ballynahinch 13-20, moving them to third in AIL Division 1A.