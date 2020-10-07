Conway, Cooney, Lowe and Ringrose to battle it out for Zurich players' player of the year

Pictured are Irish rugby’s Caelan Doris and Louise Galvin with Rugby Players Ireland CEO Richard McElwee, announcing the nominees for the 2020 Zurich Irish Rugby Players Awards including the Zurich Players’ Player of the Year Award. Photo: Inpho/Morgan Treacy

Andrew Conway, John Cooney, James Lowe and Garry Ringrose will battle it out to be crowned this year's Zurich players' player of the year.

Conway enjoyed a stellar season with Munster, which saw the winger force his way into the Ireland team for last year's World Cup.

Cooney has been a revelation since joining Ulster with the scrum-half front and centre of the northern province's major improvement under Dan McFarland.

Leinster duo Lowe and Ringrose were key figures in Leo Cullen's men going through the entire Guinness PRO14 season unbeaten, which eventually saw them crowned deserved champions.

Another Leinster pair head up the list of nominees for the Nevin Spence young player of the year award, as Caelan Doris and Ryan Baird are up against Munster full-back Shane Daly, who also enjoyed an excellent breakthrough season.

Speaking this afternoon, Doris admitted that while he was happy with his own form, he has been hugely impressed with Baird and Daly.

"I'm happy with how I've gone," Doris said.

"I think getting that exposure the season before last in some of the PRO14 league games, home and away.

"The regular season games especially, for me anyway, it took a little bit of time to get used to the speed and the physicality of all of that.

"And then down the line with the pre-season last year, with the World Cup, it put me in a good place going into this season and I've been happy with how I've carried on.

"I think there's still plenty of room for improvement but yeah, I've been pretty happy with how I've gone.

"Obviously I see Ryan first hand every day in training. He's an unbelievable specimen, a bit of a freak athlete. Some of the numbers in the gym and his speed and agility on the pitch is NFL standard stuff.

"He's grown a lot over the last year or so. They saw quite a lot of the guys coming out of school can be a little bit raw sometimes, the same probably would have been said about me, but you can see his set-piece stuff and his decision-making improving a lotas well, so I think that more technical aspects matched with his freakish, athletic ability will lead him well.

"And you can see even his stride off the bench there on Friday, the raw power he's got is incredible.

"Shane Daly as well, he's been going very well for Munster, he's very good under the high ball and it's tough playing against him.

"He spots a bit of space from a mile away and goes after it with pace as well. He's gone very well as well over the last season."



Linda Djougang, Edel McMahon, Cliodhna Moloney lead the list of nominees for the women's XVs player of the year.

The trio have become a vital part of Adam Griggs' side and while prop Djoigang and hooker Moloney will be central to Ireland's hopes of finishing the Six Nations on a high later this month, unfortunately McMahon picked up an injury recently and will miss out.

Kathy Baker, the recently retired Louise Galvin and the electric Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe are in the running for the women's sevens player of the year, while Terry Kennedy, Harry McNulty and Jordan Conroy, who finished the world series as top try scorer, willbe hoping to scoop the men's award.

Elsewhere, Ultan Dillane, Billy Holland, Andrew Porter are up for the Zurich contribution to society award.

The try of the year is between Conway's effort against the Ospreys, Cooney's score in Ulster's meeting with Clermont and Robin Copeland's cracking try for Connacht against Gloucester.

The Zurich Irish Rugby Players Awards will be broadcast on Virgin Media Two on Saturday, October 17 after the Champions Cup final.

