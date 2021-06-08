| 12.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Considine sister act blazing a trail so others can follow

AFLW player Ailish Considine of Adelaide Crows, left, with her sister, Irish rugby international Eimear Considine, at the launch of Aviva Ireland&rsquo;s #LaceUpWithPride campaign. Photo: Dan Sheridan/INPHO Expand

Close

AFLW player Ailish Considine of Adelaide Crows, left, with her sister, Irish rugby international Eimear Considine, at the launch of Aviva Ireland&rsquo;s #LaceUpWithPride campaign. Photo: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

AFLW player Ailish Considine of Adelaide Crows, left, with her sister, Irish rugby international Eimear Considine, at the launch of Aviva Ireland’s #LaceUpWithPride campaign. Photo: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

AFLW player Ailish Considine of Adelaide Crows, left, with her sister, Irish rugby international Eimear Considine, at the launch of Aviva Ireland’s #LaceUpWithPride campaign. Photo: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

David Kelly Twitter Email

For two years now, a hemisphere has separated Clare’s Considine sisters but the wedding of Irish rugby star Eimear has guaranteed her and younger sibling, Australian Rules’ star Ailish, some quality time together.

There is plenty to catch up on.

Both are thriving in their respective sporting disciplines on a personal level but each of them has differing challenges to confront.

Most Watched

Privacy