Considine: It has definitely been hard to keep motivated without games

Ireland star Eimear Considine believes the Women's Six Nations could work as a stand-alone tournament later in the year, but she warned that a potential new date wouldn't make it an automatic success.

Last week's announcement that a condensed version of the Six Nations is set to take place in April has prompted a discussion around the viability of playing the tournament away from the men's, so as to give it more exposure.

While Considine is open to the idea, she is keen to stress that players want the full version of the tournament to resume as soon as possible.

“There are positives and negatives,” the versatile back-three player said.

“One, I think it has to go back to its original format. I think that’s the main thing, whether it’s stand-alone or with the men. It’s great we have fixtures in the calendar but still we would like as players to play a full, proper Six Nations with five games.

“If it’s stand-alone, it means the media are focused on the women, it means the only national team playing at the weekend is the women’s and there might be more media interest as a result. A lot of the time people forget the women and the U-20s are playing because the big game is the men’s game.

“On the other side, travelling fans come over to the men’s game and then they rollover to the women’s game. The French are phenomenal, when they travel they support all the teams and try to get to all the games.

“The same if Irish fans were going to a men’s game, if they were coming to Dublin they might go to the women’s game as well.

“There are pros and cons with it but I think the main thing is they go back to the original fixture schedule.”

Ireland were in camp last weekend as they finally have a date to work towards before they hope to make their long-awaited return to action.

With a World Cup to qualify for later this year, Considine admitted that her motivation levels have increased again following a dip with all the uncertainty.

“When the Six Nations was cancelled it was like, ‘Jesus Christ, it’s back to pre-season four,'” she added.

“It’s difficult to keep training when you don’t know when your next game is. There’s a different bite in the squad now because there are jerseys up for grabs. You can already see the change in the squad.

“It definitely was hard to keep motivated but we were one of the lucky ones that got to train.

“When you lack motivation sometimes you have to realise you’re one of the very few teams in the country that gets to play and one of the very few women’s teams.

“But it was definitely hard to keep going, not having a fixture in the book. At least now we do, training was so different this weekend as a result.”

