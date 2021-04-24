Conor Murray bags a brace as Munster cruise to Rainbow Cup win over experimental Leinster side

Ross Molony of Leinster wins possession in the lineout during the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup match against Munster at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

On the way over to the RDS for this Ready Up Rainbow Cup we happened across any number of folks enjoying the sun with a few takeaway pints. It made you wonder what the atmosphere would have been like if they had been doing it in a venue perfectly suited to pre and post-match socialising. Would the match have diverted their attention from swill and chat? Absolutely.

It wasn’t short on errors but was compelling nonetheless. And Munster fans would have loved to witness close-up their first win in the last seven instalments of this saga. In the end it was comfortable for them. And they enjoyed it.

Before a ball was kicked Leinster went all GAA on it and shuffled the match programme – well the digital one: out went Calean Doris with a calf injury, giving James Ryan a run-on return from a head-induced absence, and Ciarán Frawley gone off the bench with a hamstring issue.

With the disappearance of Doris went one of the few points of interest around this game: Lions hopefuls. As for Garry Ringrose, another man with work to do on that front, he was taken off when the game looked done. Andrew Porter and Conor Murray did themselves no harm in the scramble to make it to South Africa.

It was clear from early that referee Chris Busby was open to the idea of a contest at the breakdown and Munster took full advantage. They applied loads of labour to fighting for stuff teams often let go, which had the desired effect on Hughie O’Sullivan at scrumhalf. As often as not he was battling red shirts when he wanted to sweep the ball away. The coursing of O’Sullivan extended to the lineout as well, where very little was either neat or tidy. By the break Munster had filled their boots to the tune of 7:1 on turnovers won.

Read More

The score at that point was 10-3 in Munster favour. They got off to a flyer when, despite losing a lineout in the fifth minute, they ambushed O’Sullivan and shifted it quickly to midfield where Damian de Allende did his big kid in the playground impression, and ate up the metres. He popped it off to the supporting Conor Murray who scored, with Joey Carbery adding the conversion. Perfect.

Given the disruption they were causing to Leinster’s attack they would have hoped for a bigger lead at the break. But like the home team they were guilty of launching well off set-piece into the opposition 22, and then getting stripped, or losing it off their own bat.

They hadn’t budgeted either for having a penalty reversed with six minutes to half time – when they were in a great position – after Stephen Archer went all retro on James Ryan and shoed him out the back of a ruck. If Archer’s idea was to shift the prone player then that didn’t quite work. Catching him full-on in the crotch looked painful. Archer saw yellow, which could easily have been red.

It didn’t stop Carbery – who looked fit and sharp – from picking off another three points before the break, at which point Leinster had some fixing to do. Having lost Harry Byrne in the build up to De Allende’s try they were short on experience in the cockpit. David Hawshaw had been added to the squad late in the day for Frawley, and then found himself at the coalface after five just six minutes. It was heavy going.

It got steeper for them when the excellent Jack O’Donoghue pilfered a ball from yet another Leinster ruck, close to the Munster line. Before the second quarter was done Carbery had added another three points for a 13-3 lead and with that they began nudging the ball in behind the blue shirts forcing them to take the long way home. Against a Munster side with this level of experience they weren’t equipped for that.

Sure enough another kick in behind put them in more trouble, which got worse when Murray got over for his second try from close range. Munster added a penalty try for good measure, and finished the game as they had started it: winning another turnover at the ruck.

Leinster: J Larmour; D Kearney, G Ringrose (capt)(T O’Donnell 59), R O’Loughlin, J Lowe; H Byrne (D Hawkshaw 6), H O’Sullivan (C Foley 67; yc 73); E Byrne (P Dooley 58), D Sheehan (S Cronin 58), A Porter (M Bent 58), R Molony, J Ryan (S Fardy 61), R Baird (M Moloney 74), J Murphy, S Penny.

Munster: M Haley; K Earls (C Nash 64), C Farrell, D de Allende, S Daly; J Carbery (B Healy 68), C Murray (C Casey 64); D Kilcoyne (J Loughman 59), N Scannell (D Barron 75), S Archer (yc 34-44; K Knox 67), J Kleyn (F Wycherley 56), T Beirne, P O’Mahony (capt), CJ Stander J O’Donoghue (K Knox 41-44; G Coombes 56).

Referee: C Busby (IRFU)

Scorers: Leinster 3 (D Hawkshaw pen) Munster 27 (Pen try; C Murray 2 tries; J Carbery 2 pens, 2 cons; B Healy con)