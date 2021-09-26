Connacht’s issues are Ireland’s issues

Connacht rugby gave me, and many other later developers, the opportunity to be a professional rugby player.

For the 1997/98 season, Warren Gatland, having watched me playing in Division 2 of the All Ireland league for Clontarf against Galwegians the previous season, offered me a part-time contract. At the time the IRFU were tiptoeing from amateur rugby into professionalism and a free market existed for player recruitment.

All four provinces were on pretty similar budgets and everyone was allowed to contract five players full-time at £25k (old punts), and another batch on a retainer of £7.5k, topped up with match fees and win bonuses. I was in the second group. As a student in DCU, I thought I’d won the Lotto.

Gatland recruited very well. He scoured the AIL and picked up excellent players like Munster’s Nicky Barry and a host of lads playing for Dublin clubs but unable to break into Leinster. Locally he had talented and passionate Connacht men like Eric Elwood, Barry Gavin, Mervyn Murphy, Willie Ruane, Jimmy Duffy and Nigel Carolan. He did an incredible job of creating a good game-plan, but also a strong squad identity.

With players based all over the country we were given gym programmes while the rugby sessions were held in Athlone, which was halfway for most of us on a Tuesday and Thursday night.

The captain’s run would be in Galway, and a hotel room for everyone if we played at home. We used the sports complex at Dublin Airport for a quick session before we flew to away matches.

We had our first win over Ulster since 1964 in the interpros, but it was in the European Challenge Cup where we started to see big progress. Our first scalp was Northampton at home, winning 43-13. The match coincided with an IRFU committee meeting on the same day so none of them were at the game. After the committee meeting was over one of the blazers called the Sportsground to find out the result.

“It was 43-13,” he was told.

“OK, well sounds like Connacht put up a fight anyway.”

“It was 43-13 to Connacht.”

“Jesus, are you sure?”

We had other notable scalps that season and had the potential to achieve something, but that changed overnight when we lost Warren to Ireland to replace Brian Ashton, whose long-term deal turned into a short-term affair.

I decided to try a stint in the Premiership with Sale Sharks. While I was there the IRFU considered going with only three professional sides, with Connacht lined up as the sacrificial lamb. Thankfully the public rose up and we still have four provinces representing us all, providing a bigger and better playing pool for the national team.

While rugby in the west of Ireland lags behind the rest of the country in playing numbers, great strides are being made.

Connacht people are as passionate about their rugby as in any other part of Ireland. From a governance and administration point of view Connacht are looking very strong. Their CEO, Willie Ruane, is on top of things and I’d imagine he’ll be on the shortlist to replace Phillip Browne in the IRFU.

Commercially they have grown revenues and made constant improvements to the Sportsground with an impressive redevelopment in the pipeline. It makes you wonder what kind of team will grace the new place when it’s done, and what competitions they’ll be trying to win.

I have huge faith in Andy Friend as a head coach. Any job like that in elite sport has constant stresses and doubts attached. Negativity and criticism are at every turn. It can destroy you.

Those who survive and thrive have an unwavering belief it can get better. They are eternal optimists. I’d have Andy in that category.

But parking optimism alongside realism when you drive in to work is not easy.

Andy knows better than anyone the task he faces to get Connacht into the Champions Cup on a consistent basis with the restructure of the new URC. The winner of each of the four ‘regional’ pools gets a place in the Champions Cup next season, with the four remaining places to be given to the highest-ranked available teams in the overall table.

Once you factor in that guaranteed spot for a Welsh, South African and Scottish/Italian side it tightens the equation and raises the stakes. There will be fewer fixture clashes with international weekends, a point in the calendar where Connacht used to take advantage.

Now, because the derby matches are prioritised, and the Irish pool is historically the most difficult, I think Connacht have an incredibly tough task to make it into the Champions Cup again. When Andy Friend was talking about how tough the challenge is now he wasn’t making it up.

Success in pro sport is normally linked to how much you can spend. If talent didn’t matter, why does a brilliant coach like Pep Guardiola spend millions buying X factor players wherever he goes? Power is X factor in rugby, and it costs money.

As I write this piece I’m sharing an airport terminal in Bristol at 7.10am with the Connacht team, who I watched play live on Friday night in their 33-21 defeat by a very impressive Cardiff side.

They are on the same red eye budget airline flight as me, but I didn’t play a game last night and don’t have to be ready to rock up again on Monday. Some of the players are lying on the ground trying to get some extra rest. They probably got to bed at midnight and were up around 5am.

When they land in Dublin they’ll get a bus to Galway and arrive home after lunch some time. Other provinces can afford to charter a flight home so they wake up the next morning in their own beds. So on Monday they are that small percentage better equipped to go and train, and to get better. It makes a real difference because over the course of a season those one and two per cents add up.

Connacht have 43 contracted players and are hoping to bring in a loose head as cover for Denis Buckley in the coming weeks. You can be sure this player won’t be a Duane Vermeulen or RG Snyman type profile.

Having 43/44 players is good and there’s talent in this squad, but there are a lot of development players and not enough of the tried and tested.

When Pat Lam won the PRO14 he was able to bring in Tom McCartney and Bundee Aki, who were proven Super Rugby players and could have signed for anyone in Europe.

Since then, Andy Friend has had to tap into his own network to find hidden gems from Sevens, and to be fair they’ve worked out well — but it’s a risky business.

Domestically they have taken players like Sammy Arnold and Conor Oliver from Munster who needed game time and have been great additions. They also have tapped into players that Leinster don’t pick for their Academy at 20 years of age and have had great success, with Oisín Dowling and Cian Prendergast playing last night.

The critical issue, however, is that unless Munster and Leinster are making a lot of mistakes it’s going to be hard to improve these players enough that you can then beat your direct Irish rivals on a regular basis.

All four provinces have had to reduce their budgets across the board by 10pc this season, due to Covid. Taking 10 percent off the smallest budget will do more harm than 10pc off the biggest.

I would love to see the IRFU give Connacht the support they need to compete equally over a three-to-five year period to see where they can go.

Having four strong teams — and four in the Champions Cup each year — is surely worth the short-term financial pain. If you added up the difference in funding since that first year under Warren Gatland, when I was living my rugby dream, the difference would be quite the eye-opener.