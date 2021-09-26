| 16°C Dublin

Connacht’s issues are Ireland’s issues

Bernard Jackman

Western province are used to being the poor relations but any weakness affects game as a whole

Connacht's John Porch during the clash with Cardiff Blues. Photo: Mark Lewis/Sportsfile Expand

Connacht rugby gave me, and many other later developers, the opportunity to be a professional rugby player.

For the 1997/98 season, Warren Gatland, having watched me playing in Division 2 of the All Ireland league for Clontarf against Galwegians the previous season, offered me a part-time contract. At the time the IRFU were tiptoeing from amateur rugby into professionalism and a free market existed for player recruitment.

All four provinces were on pretty similar budgets and everyone was allowed to contract five players full-time at £25k (old punts), and another batch on a retainer of £7.5k, topped up with match fees and win bonuses. I was in the second group. As a student in DCU, I thought I’d won the Lotto.

