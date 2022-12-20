Connacht’s Gavin Thornbury likely to be out for an extended period with no timeline on Paul Boyle’s return

Paul Boyle of Connacht leaves the field with an injury during the EPCR Challenge Cup Pool A Round 2 match between CA Brive and Connacht at the Stade Amédée-Doménech in Brive, France. Photo: Manuel Blondeau/Sportsfile

Connacht are counting the casualty cost of their battle in Brive last weekend, from which the disciplinary authorities kept their distance.

The luckless forward Gavin Thornbury is likely to be sidelined for an extended period after he undergoes knee surgery today, with club officials fearing there may be tendon damage.

There is also no timeline for Paul Boyle’s return after he suffered a shoulder injury in the bruising Challenge Cup win.

Former Connacht player Tietie Tuimauga escaped without sanction when he and the other prop Daniel Brennan caught Boyle high.

Connacht head coach Peter Wilkins refused the invitation to condemn the authorities, instead focusing on the well-being of his two injured players.

He also confirmed that Mack Hansen, John Porch, Finlay Bealham and Jack Carty will be back for Friday’s Galway derby against Ulster.