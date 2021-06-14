Connacht’s Conor Kenny ‘really excited’ after joining Newcastle

Connacht's Conor Kenny is tackled by Leinster's Seán Cronin (left) and Ed Byrne during their Guinness PRO14 match at the RDS Arena in January. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Former Ireland U-20s prop Conor Kenny has joined Newcastle Falcons following his departure from Connacht.

Kenny (24) came through the Connacht Academy and having made his senior debut in November 2019, he went on to play 11 games for the western province.

The tighthead won a Senior Cup medal with Garbally College in 2017, while he also lined out for Buccaneers.

Kenny has signed a two-year deal with Newcastle, as he looks to relaunch his career with the Premiership outfit, who finished tenth last season.

“I’m really excited about coming over,” said Kenny, who will link up with his new team-mates for pre-season.

“When I first spoke to Newcastle’s director of rugby Dean Richards a little while back I was very taken by where he wants the club to go, and it sounds like we have the same mind-set.

“I want to play for a guy like that at a club with those values, and it always felt like a good fit.

“I got into Connacht’s academy and was playing a bit for my home club, Buccaneers.

"I didn’t start taking rugby seriously as a career option until probably the final year of my academy, but once I’d played a few professional games I felt like a different person and just threw myself into it.

“It’s been a long journey, but everything appears to be going in an upward direction now.”

Although he grew up in Ferbane, County Offaly, and played three times for the Ireland U-20s in 2016, Kenny was born in London.

Falcons boss Richards added: “Conor is a very promising tight-head who will add to the competition we have in our front-row.

“We look forward to his arrival, and I’m confident he can show up well at this level.”